Robert Irvine visits Fort Buchanan

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine, founder of the Robert Irvine Foundation, visited the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean, March 18 to learn how the foundation can help enabling the readiness of local warfighters.



Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan commanding officer, welcomed Irvine and his team, which included Ramon Colón-López, former Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and David Reid, the foundation’s outreach vice-president.



“Fort Buchanan is here to enable the readiness of the warfighters. With that in mind we are enhancing different areas such as the main gym, the Roberto Clemente Annex now open 24/7, the Maxi Field track lighting, and adding new weapons simulators,” said Samples.



During the encounter Irvine stated that this was his first visit to Fort Buchanan.



“Being in the field and listening the needs of local units helps us to facilitate their mission. I am glad to learn about the history of beautiful Fort Buchanan, and its leadership’s goals for boosting readiness and morale,” said Irvine.



The chef also highlighted the importance of nutrition as a crucial part of keeping military readiness.



“To me food is an international language that allows the armed forces to accomplish the mission,” said Irvine, who motivated by his previous military service as a British Royal Navy cook, has visited troops around the world.



Irvine’s visit to Fort Buchanan showcases the importance of the installation in enabling local units’ mission accomplishment in support of the needs of the nation.



The Robert Irvine Foundation supports and strengthens the physical and mental well-being of our service members, veterans, first responders, and their families. It provides troops with life-changing opportunities that unlock the potential in their personal and professional lives through food, wellness, community, and financial support.



With an annual budget of over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.



