The 628th MDG rolls out innovative patient care

Joint Base Charleston. S.C. - The 628th Medical Group began using the Defense Health Agency virtual care system Feb. 10, providing service members additional access to medical care.



Virtual consultations allow patients and doctors to discuss symptoms, diagnoses, and prescriptions completely through electronics.



“It's a great new tool in our toolbox,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Caleb Lesselles, 628th MDG practice manager. “It allows for further reach of the providers to our patient population.”



This new technology ensures a more patient-centered appointment and consultation, providing flexibility for service members and their families.



Patients can now book appointments around job schedules and family needs, mitigating time off of work. The patient receives timely notifications to their phone throughout the duration of the consults, allowing for a more connected and informed experience.



The DHA created the Virtual Education Center tool to help gauge and educate patients. The VEC equips patients to take command of their health-care. According to the DHA, patients who are well informed may make fewer appointments and require fewer medical procedures.



“From a mental health perspective, I think it's honestly super beneficial,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Amanda Pritchett, 628th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health supervisor and Alcohol Drug and Abuse Prevention technician.



According to Pritchett, people from all walks of life are treated at Joint Base Charleston. Whether it's a home situation or work concern, there are issues that need to be talked about. Rather than having to reschedule due to circumstances arising that prevent a patient from attending physically, the option to have a virtual appointment grants the person the same level of care.



The DHA uses virtual technology to partner with outside contracts such as the Enterprise Behavioral-Health Resources and Virtual Resource Clinical Services, that host telehealth psychiatrists to assist patients with virtual consults.



Since the roll-out of the virtual consultation, Lasselle and Pritchett have acknowledged that the overall user feedback has been good, both expressing their desire for patients to receive medical care in a timely fashion.



“Moving forward our hope is that members of Joint Base Charleston will receive better medical care and attention using the DHA virtual consultation,” Pritchett expressed. “And to be more satisfied with the medical staff assigned to the base.”



The DHA's vision transcends traditional healthcare boundaries and provides unwavering and exceptional healthcare support to service members, retirees, and their families.

