Fort Buchanan Newcomers Fair

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Service members, civilians and family members newly arrived at the island and their military units, participated of the installation’s Newcomers Fair, at the community club, March 14, as part of the command’s mission to enthusiastically welcome its workforce.



Col. John D. Samples, Fort Buchanan’s commanding officer highlighted the importance of the event.



“We want to make sure that you are completely aware of all resources that are available to you. So, take the time to explore the resources available at each table. This is your opportunity to learn about the essential services that can enhance your experience here.” said Samples.

For Sgt. Andrea P. Serrano Aponte, animal care specialist at Fort Buchanan, the event was very useful.



“This effort is an incredible resource for soldiers and their families, also helping us understand the services available, providing essential information to help us care of our families and dependents. Some of the resources that I will use are the Rodriguez Army Health Clinic, the Army Community Service, and Education Center,” said Serrano.



Mary Joy Celestial, the spouse of a civilian employee, was also among the participants.



“My husband works as a librarian at Antilles Elementary School. This is my third visit to the installation, and I came here to learn more about the community activities we can enjoy at Fort Buchanan. I look forward to making the most of our time here in Puerto Rico.” said Celestial.



Juan Velazquez Falcón, a newly hired trainer at the Fitness Center, sees the Newcomers Fair as a valuable opportunity to understand what Fort Buchanan has to offer.



“This has been an incredible experience for us. It has given us the chance to explore everything from exciting activities to the many resources provided by the Morale, Welfare and Recreation directorate,” said Velazquez Falcón.



Meanwhile, Sigfredo Pérez, Fort Buchanan’s relocation program specialist, highlighted the number of resources available.



“This event featured 37 agencies, including five agencies from the government of Puerto Rico, providing essential resources and services to help new personnel integrate into the community. Some of these resources are the Directorate of Emergency Services, Family Programs, Legal Office, Transportation and Public Works of PR, the Puerto Rico Internal Revenue Office, and the Department of Labor and Human Resources, among others,” said Pérez.



The Newcomer’s Fair clearly demonstrates how the U.S. Army and Fort Buchanan help create a sense of community, empowering soldiers and civilian employees to be part of something greater than themselves and enabling them to be all they can be.



Fort Buchanan, the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean, hosts a Newcomers Fair every quarter, For more details about the next Newcomers Fair, contact (787) 707-3682.



With an annual budget over $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a warfighter community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve personnel. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a readiness enhancement platform and facilitate the deployment of military personnel to any place at any time.