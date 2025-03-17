2D FORCE STORAGE BATTALION NAMED 2025 MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS ORGANIZATION

Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, Ga.--Marine Corps Logistics Command (MARCORLOGCOM) proudly congratulates 2d Force Storage Battalion on being named the Marine Corps Logistics Organization of the Year for its outstanding performance and dedication to supply chain innovation and operational excellence.



“This recognition reinforces a sense of purpose in our efforts to improve compliance and readiness, streamline operations, innovate, and better support the warfighter,” said LtCol Timothy C. Fretwell, commanding officer. “The award shows these efforts are both noticed and appreciated, empowering our workforce to continue to improve and seek higher performance levels.”



Serving as a key center for supply chain innovation, 2d Force Storage Battalion is responsible for receiving, maintaining, and issuing nearly a quarter of the Marine Corps’ total inventory. By improving its structure, processes, and use of technology, the battalion has set new standards in logistics operations.

The battalion’s 229 personnel surpassed all performance expectations in compliance, support, and modernization. Their efforts led to a 39 percent reduction in inventory validation time, the rapid monthly issue of equipment to support three battalions and a major improvement in logistics response times—cutting ship times from 29 days to just 12. Additionally, the battalion earned a 100 percent accountability rating during a public audit, which reviewed 27 percent of its $3 billion inventory.



“It started with audit compliance, which we increased by over 23 percent in the last two years,” said Fretwell. “We now know exactly what we have and in what condition. This allows us to strategically focus our inventory and maintenance efforts on supporting the Marine Corps’ top priorities. The results speak for themselves—order processing times dropped from 41 days to 12, allowing us to rapidly ship critical items for force modernization, prepositioning, and fleet support.”



Through creative cost-avoidance measures, including the Material Return Program and free issues to II Marine Expeditionary Force, the battalion reduced its enterprise storage footprint from 1.1 million items to 464,000, cutting waste and optimizing resources.



“Our unique approach to using technology in smart ways has created a ‘brilliance in the basics,’” Fretwell explained. “By reducing human error, incorporating internal controls, and improving asset visibility, we’ve cut annual inventory times by 36 percent through smart inventory containerization and automated processing. Our 94 percent on-time delivery rate proves that with the right technology and skilled personnel, we can provide the right equipment, in the right condition, at the right time—anywhere in the world.”



Activated on June 14, 2019, under Marine Force Storage Command, 2d Force Storage Battalion was created to improve warehouse management, supply care, and limited field maintenance for Marine Corps ground equipment. Operating from Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany, it plays a crucial role in globally responsive materiel support, acting as the Marine Corps’ largest custodian of military equipment, operating materials, and sensitive weapons systems.



“As Marine Corps Logistics Command’s largest storage component, 2d Force Storage Battalion is more than just warehouses,” Fretwell emphasized. “We are a modern readiness generation capability, configuring, maintaining, and projecting critical supplies and equipment to support force modernization and global operations. Our work aligns with the Commanding General’s focus on technology, workforce development, and joint logistics intelligence. By improving asset visibility and integrating into a holistic operational logistics approach, we ensure a more responsive and resilient supply chain for the future.”



Marine Corps Logistics Command sincerely congratulates the Marines and civilians of 2d Force Storage Battalion for their remarkable contributions. Their hard work has strengthened the logistics backbone of the United States Naval Service and brought great credit to themselves and the Marine Corps.

