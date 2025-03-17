Australia, India, Japan, Korea, and the U.S. Complete Multinational Exercise Sea Dragon 2025

Courtesy Photo | 250313-N-ER662-1384 ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (March 13, 2025) Participants from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 250313-N-ER662-1384 ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (March 13, 2025) Participants from the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), Indian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force(JMSDF), Republic of Korea Navy(ROKN), and the United States Navy pose for a group photo alongside a ROKN P-3 Orion (left), RAAF P-8A Poseidon (center), and JMSDF Kawasaki P-1 (right) during Exercise Sea Dragon 2025 at Andersen Air Force Base , Guam, March 13, 2025. Sea Dragon 2025 is a U.S.-led, multinational exercise designed to teach and practice anti-submarine warfare tactics, build proficiency and prepare participants for high-end ASW operations within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Matthew Cole). see less | View Image Page

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam (March 18, 2025) – Exercise Sea Dragon 2025 (SD25) successfully concluded at Andersen Air Force Base , Guam, marking the completion of two weeks of intensive multinational anti-submarine warfare (ASW) training, March 18, 2025.



Hosted by Commander, Task Force (CTF) 72, the exercise brought together participants from the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), Indian Navy (IN), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN), and the United States Navy.



Two U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon aircraft from Patrol Squadron (VP) 16 and Patrol Squadron (VP) 47 participated in the exercise. Allied and partner aircraft participating in this exercise included the RAAF P-8A Poseidon, JMSDF Kawasaki P-1, ROKN P-3 Orion, and IN P-8I Neptune. SD25 focused on enhancing ASW proficiency and multinational collaboration in the Indo-Pacific.



Exercises like SD25 demonstrate the U.S. Navy’s commitment to regional security and strengthening maritime partnerships with allied and partner nations.



"CTF 72 was proud to host Sea Dragon 2025 from Andersen AFB, Guam," said Lt. Cmdr. Dan O’Keefe, assigned to Theater Security Cooperation, CTF 72. "This annual, multilateral ASW exercise included a competition phase and provided an opportunity for continuous multilateral ASW prosecution against simulated targets."



SD25 featured a structured training format to include a mobile ASW training target, the MK-30 “SLED” for tracking drills, and a U.S. Navy anti-submarine warfare exercise (ASWEX) where exercise participants tracked a live U.S. Navy submarine. This structure enabled aircrews to develop their ASW expertise progressively while ensuring seamless, international mission coordination.



"Operating alongside partner nations' maritime patrol forces strengthens security and cooperation, contributing to a free and open Indo-Pacific," said O’Keefe. "The high level of coordination and skill displayed throughout the exercise underscores our commitment to shared regional security."



As with previous years, SD25 included a competitive component in which each nation’s performance was assessed and graded to earn the Dragon Belt award, testing each nation’s ASW tactics and response effectiveness in a realistic scenario.



This year, the RAAF emerged victorious, securing the Dragon Belt for 2025.



The “War Eagles” of VP-16, part of CTF 72, are stationed in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently deployed to Misawa Air Base in Misawa, Japan. The “Golden Swordsmen” of VP-47, also part of CTF 72, are stationed in Whidbey Island, Washington, and are currently deployed to Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. Throughout the deployment, both squadrons will continue conducting maritime patrol, reconnaissance, and theater outreach operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.