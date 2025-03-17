Wisconsin National Guard Security Forces Airmen Help Improve Security at Papua New Guinea Defence Force Air Transport Wing

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea – Security forces Airmen from the 128th Air Refueling Wing and Volk Field Combat Readiness Training Center work with Papua New Guinea Defence Force Military Police to improve security at the PNGDF Air Transport Wing.



The security forces Airmen used their expertise and knowledge to share best practices to improve identity proofing procedures and restricted area access at the ATW.



“We’re working to help create layers to their security similar to what we have at home,” said Senior Master Sergeant Nathan Silvers, a security forces senior enlisted leader assigned to Volk Field CRTC. “So they have depth in defense to improve access security”.



The Wisconsin National Guardsmen are part of the State Partnership Program, a DOD security cooperation program managed by the National Guard Bureau and intended to build partner relationships, improve interoperability, and increase readiness of U.S. and partner forces to meet emerging challenges.



Airmen are generating a list of recommendations as part of the SPP exchange including the creation of a serpentine vehicle barrier to improve traffic flow and security at the entry control point and PNGDF MPs performing regular community policing of the hangar space so people become more familiar with them.



“The time spent with my security forces brothers from Wisconsin means a lot to me,” said Corporal Arthur Wariambu, an operational military policeman assigned to the PNGDF Air Transport Wing. “I’ve asked questions and gotten great answers from these guys.”



The PNGDF MP security team looks to incorporate recommendations from the SF SPP SMEE in the weeks ahead.

