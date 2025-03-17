Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Virtual Missouri River water management public meetings set for April

    Virtual Missouri River water management public meetings set for April

    Photo By Eileen Williamson | Two meetings to hear from the public about planned operation of the Missouri River...... read more read more

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Story by Eileen Williamson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    OMAHA, Neb. --
    Two meetings to hear from the public about planned operation of the Missouri River Mainstem System will be held the first week in April.

    “We are hosting the meetings in a virtual format to receive feedback and to provide a status update of mountain snowpack, a runoff forecast for the year, and planned operations for the runoff year to meet the authorized purposes for the Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System,” said John Remus, chief of the Missouri Basin Water Management Division.

    Meeting information is as follows:

    Both meetings will be at the same link.

    Tuesday, April 1, 2025
    1 – 3 p.m. Central Time

    Thursday, April 3, 2025
    1 – 3 p.m. Central Time
    https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=m69343bfc2358e6f22be1d9e2d22c16a4

    Join by meeting number

    Meeting number (access code): 2827 105 3651
    Meeting password: UGpRh9fq9@4
    Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)

    +1-844-800-2712,,28271053651## US Toll Free
    +1-669-234-1177,,28271053651## US Toll
    Join by phone

    +1-844-800-2712 US Toll Free
    +1-669-234-1177 US Toll
    Meetings are normally held each spring and fall from Montana to Missouri and offer the public an opportunity to provide feedback and voice concerns related to water management forecasts. However, travel restrictions for civilian employees have been implemented by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    Monthly calls for key stakeholders, including Tribal and Congressional Staff, Federal partners, local emergency managers, levee sponsors, partner agencies, and the media, are held each month from January until September and will continue as scheduled. Recordings of those calls can be found here: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/mrwm/mrwm-news/

    “We will continue holding monthly key stakeholder calls. However, we also recognize that the conversations that take place during in-person meetings are extremely beneficial. We will schedule in-person engagements once travel restrictions are lifted,” said Remus.

    Stay up to date on Missouri River Water Management plans and forecasts with our web app at: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/mrwm/mrwmapp/.

    Questions or concerns? Reach the Missouri River Water Management staff at: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/Questions/

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.18.2025
    Date Posted: 03.18.2025 16:58
    Story ID: 493165
    Location: OMAHA, NEBRASKA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virtual Missouri River water management public meetings set for April, by Eileen Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Virtual Missouri River water management public meetings set for April

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Missouri River
    Public Meetings
    Virtual Meetings

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download