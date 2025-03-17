Virtual Missouri River water management public meetings set for April

Photo By Eileen Williamson | Two meetings to hear from the public about planned operation of the Missouri River...... read more read more Photo By Eileen Williamson | Two meetings to hear from the public about planned operation of the Missouri River Mainstem System will be held the first week in April. Both meetings will be at the same link. • Tuesday, April 1, 2025 • 1 – 3 p.m. Central Time • Thursday, April 3, 2025 • 1 – 3 p.m. Central Time The QR code links to the following url: https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=m69343bfc2358e6f22be1d9e2d22c16a4 see less | View Image Page

OMAHA, Neb. --

Two meetings to hear from the public about planned operation of the Missouri River Mainstem System will be held the first week in April.



“We are hosting the meetings in a virtual format to receive feedback and to provide a status update of mountain snowpack, a runoff forecast for the year, and planned operations for the runoff year to meet the authorized purposes for the Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir System,” said John Remus, chief of the Missouri Basin Water Management Division.



Meeting information is as follows:



Both meetings will be at the same link.



Tuesday, April 1, 2025

1 – 3 p.m. Central Time



Thursday, April 3, 2025

1 – 3 p.m. Central Time

https://usace1.webex.com/usace1/j.php?MTID=m69343bfc2358e6f22be1d9e2d22c16a4



Join by meeting number



Meeting number (access code): 2827 105 3651

Meeting password: UGpRh9fq9@4

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)



+1-844-800-2712,,28271053651## US Toll Free

+1-669-234-1177,,28271053651## US Toll

Join by phone



+1-844-800-2712 US Toll Free

+1-669-234-1177 US Toll

Meetings are normally held each spring and fall from Montana to Missouri and offer the public an opportunity to provide feedback and voice concerns related to water management forecasts. However, travel restrictions for civilian employees have been implemented by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



Monthly calls for key stakeholders, including Tribal and Congressional Staff, Federal partners, local emergency managers, levee sponsors, partner agencies, and the media, are held each month from January until September and will continue as scheduled. Recordings of those calls can be found here: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/mrwm/mrwm-news/



“We will continue holding monthly key stakeholder calls. However, we also recognize that the conversations that take place during in-person meetings are extremely beneficial. We will schedule in-person engagements once travel restrictions are lifted,” said Remus.



Stay up to date on Missouri River Water Management plans and forecasts with our web app at: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/mrwm/mrwmapp/.



Questions or concerns? Reach the Missouri River Water Management staff at: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/Questions/