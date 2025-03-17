QUART 25.2: U.S. Marines and Sailors Conduct Iterative Amphibious Training

Photo By Cpl. Oliver Nisbet | U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Oliver Nisbet | U.S. Marine Corps amphibious combat vehicles with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, maneuver in the open ocean during Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.2 while underway in the Pacific Ocean, March 9, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Oliver Nisbet) see less | View Image Page

“If you fail to plan, you plan to fail.” – Benjamin Franklin.



The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps constantly pursue excellence and interoperability in their amphibious mission. While operating in all corners of the globe, the Navy-Marine Corps team demonstrates the nation's combat readiness and lethality in support of deterrence. Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training allows the Pacific-based I Marine Expeditionary Force and its Navy counterpart, U.S. 3rd Fleet, to practice and perfect amphibious operations in a joint training environment.



Initially established in 1999 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Type Commander’s Amphibious Training was designed to prepare units for their upcoming training cycles. In late 2024, QUART was introduced to serve a similar role on the West Coast. As the second of its kind, QUART 25.2 included aircraft deck landing qualifications and amphibious combat vehicle open ocean launch drills to and from amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25). From March 3-14, this training directly facilitated naval integration as members of the Navy and Marine Corps shared experiences and knowledge with each other throughout the exercise.



Among the units that participated in this exercise, the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, I MEF, acted as the landing force’s command element, coordinating flight and surface operations. In addition to the landing forces operations center aboard Somerset, the MEU established a combat operations center on shore. Their establishment demonstrates the 11th MEU’s ability to seamlessly integrate with various naval partners to maintain flexible command and control of amphibious forces.



“The importance of QUART is that we get everyone trained on procedures of going ship to shore and shore to ship,” explained U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Hudson Smithfoster, troop embarkation chief with 3rd Assault Amphibian Battalion, 1st Marine Division. "Combining the landing force of the Marine Expeditionary Unit with our naval partners is key to functioning efficiently, effectively and safely.”



QUART’s key activities included helicopters and tiltrotor aircraft from 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing landing on the deck of Somerset in day, night and inclement weather conditions, and open water swim certifications by ACVs with 3d AA Bn, 1st MARDIV. Additionally, U.S. Navy landing craft, air cushion, assigned to Assault Craft Unit 5, transported troops and vehicles, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems from 1st Battalion, 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division to and from shore, demonstrating our ability to provide long-range precision fires from any beach in the world.



The overall objective of QUART 25.2 was to integrate elements of the Marine Air Ground Task Force with naval partners to form an amphibious force. The recent iteration intentionally involved challenging movements to test and strengthen amphibious capabilities of the Sailors and Marines. The junior enlisted of each branch used this opportunity to better understand their crucial role in enabling the safe and successful completion of the mission.



“Safety helps to avoid the avoidable,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Enrique Lopez, logistics specialist with the 11th MEU. “Sailors and Marines work best when we communicate. When it comes to ground guiding signals for vehicles, the Navy has a different way of doing it than what the green side does, but if we communicate that prior, we can come together and establish the same signal language. Everything runs smoothly when we are on the same page, and so far, the blue-green team has been doing great.”



The Navy-Marine partnership allows the United States Armed Forces to successfully exercise its amphibious warfare capabilities anywhere. The Amphibious Force is constructed to be the emergency response force for the United States. Its ability to respond at a moment's notice plays a critical role in winning modern battles and demonstrating our worldwide combat readiness.



“QUART 25.2 provides us an opportunity to have repeatable, predictable training that reinforces war fighting concepts so if we are around the world and we get the call that we need to come together to accomplish an objective, we are ready,” said U.S. Navy Capt. Andrew Koy, commanding officer of Somerset. “You can talk about it in ROC [rehearsal of concept] drills but there's something about getting in the surf, watching water fill the well deck, and seeing lance corporals and petty officers come together to accomplish an objective.”



As Marines and Sailors participated in multiple, complex events, mitigating risk was paramount during the training. Designed with a “crawl, walk, run” approach, QUART was created to give Marine Corps units an opportunity to participate in dynamic training with an amphibious class naval vessel, outside of a normal pre-deployment training cycle. Since there are multiple QUART exercises per year, participating units are able to conduct training in an iterative manner – mastering the basics before evolving into more complex maneuvers. This method of training is a testament to I MEF and U.S. 3rd Fleet’s commitment to the safe execution of amphibious operations.



“Beyond enabling training for the USS Somerset crew and our I MEF training units, we wanted to provide a good opportunity for naval integration all around the ship, in the well deck, on the flight deck and everywhere else,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Caleb Hyatt, commanding officer of the 11th MEU, I MEF. “What QUART truly highlights is naval integration; the idea that there is nothing quite as powerful, potent, and forward deployed as an amphibious warship with Marines and Sailors working together. Trained professionals focused on being in positions to support our allies and partners and with a methodology that allows a sustained presence where our nation needs us the most.”



Driven by tradition and dedication, the blue-green team will continue to develop efficient and innovative ways to leverage each other on the modern battlefield. Through QUART, the Marines and Sailors of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and its naval partners remain postured to deter, defend and respond to any situation around the globe.