FRCSW Test Pilot Honored with Meritorious Service Medal

NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, Calif. — Lt. Cmdr. Shane L. Ehler was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal for his exceptional service as the Aviation Safety Officer and Props Integrated Product Team Production Support Officer at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) from June 2023 to May 2025.



During his tour, Ehler’s leadership and technical expertise directly impacted the readiness of Navy and Marine Corps aviation. He played a critical role in the successful repair and delivery of 31 C-2A, E-2C/D, and V-22 aircraft, while driving a 10% reduction in turnaround time across the command.



As a test pilot in the E-2/C-2 program, Ehler executed 138 sorties and more than 298 flight hours, contributing to the safe return of 20 aircraft to the fleet. He also oversaw the Aviation Safety Management System, enabling more than 630 mishap-free flight hours during his tenure.



Ehler’s efforts supported the work of 180 military and civilian personnel and marked the culmination of 20 years of honorable naval service. His commitment to safety, mission execution, and team readiness earned praise from leadership and upheld the highest traditions of the United States Naval Service.



The award was presented on behalf of the President of the United States by Rear Adm. J.B. Hornbuckle, Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers.

