Safety First

FORT RILEY, Kansas – Irwin Army Community Hospital is set to host its annual Safety Day event on May 22, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This comprehensive safety awareness initiative will feature interactive displays, demonstrations, and hands-on training focused on preventing accidents during the “102 Days of Summer.”



The event will take place in front of the hospital's main entrance and in a portion of the top-level parking garage. While patient care will continue throughout the day, hospital staff and IACH beneficiaries are encouraged to participate in the various safety demonstrations and activities.



“Summer brings unique safety challenges for our military families and hospital staff,” said Ron Knight, IACH Safety Officer and event Co-organizer. “This event is designed to educate and empower our community with practical knowledge they can use to stay safe while enjoying summer activities.”



Interactive Demonstrations

Safety Day will feature several high-impact demonstrations, including:

• A simulated impaired driving experience where participants can safely experience the dangers of driving under the influence

• The “Seat Belt Convincer,” demonstrating the life-saving importance of proper restraints

• A special Public Health safety booth offering guidelines for safe hearing and eye protection

• An opportunity to meet Sampson, the 1,300-pound CGMCG mustang recently inducted into the IACH family, while learning about equine safety



Comprehensive Safety Resources

More than 25 booths from IACH departments and external partners will offer specialized safety information on topics including:

• Sun protection and heat injury prevention

• Water and recreational vehicle safety

• Home chemical safety and proper disposal

• Fireworks and grilling safety

• Child and family safety

• Motorcycle and ATV safety

• Emergency preparedness



“Safety isn't just about avoiding danger—it's about making informed choices,” Knight said. “The knowledge gained at this event helps our community recognize potential hazards and take proactive steps to mitigate risks.”



Community Partnerships

The event features collaboration with numerous community partners, including the Fort Riley Garrison Safety Office, Morale Welfare & Recreation, Kansas Department of Transportation, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Family Advocacy Program, Mothers Against Drunk Driving, and the Kansas Department of Fish, Parks and Wildlife.



“The involvement of so many partners demonstrates how seriously our entire community takes safety,” Knight said. “We're all committed to preventing unnecessary injuries and accidents during the summer months.”



Fort Riley/ IACH Safety Day 2025 underscores the Installations commitment to not only providing top-tier medical care but also ensuring that Soldiers, their families, and hospital staff remain safe, healthy, and mission-ready throughout the summer months and beyond.