Mid-Atlantic District leaders visit Career and Technical Education Center

A group of DoDEA administrators from the Camp Lejeune and New York/Virginia communities visited the Eastern North Carolina Regional Skills Center (ENCRSC) March 4. The visit sought to explore the partnership between the center and Lejeune High School with hopes of replicating similar career and technical education opportunities for students at Quantico Middle High School.



The center, known for its state-of-the-art facilities and comprehensive training programs, offers courses in fields such as healthcare, information technology, automotive technology, and culinary arts. During the visit, the education leaders toured the center's classrooms and labs, observing students engaged in hands-on learning experiences.



Dr. Vickie Bannerman, the New York/Virginia community superintendent, expressed her enthusiasm about the visit.



"Students were deeply and richly engaged in a myriad of activities taught by instructors with real experience in each craft and learning not just textbook theory but practical application of the skills,” said Bannerman. “Those students will walk away with certificates/licenses that allow them to move directly into the workforce, or at minimum that will position them to be best prepared to continue training for more advanced certifications/degrees should they choose to,” she added.



As demand for skilled workers continues to grow, administrators are determined to take proactive steps to ensure their students are well-equipped to succeed in the ever-evolving job market.



“By virtue of their worldly experiences, our military-connected students possess incredible talents — and the fortitude to relentlessly pursue and hone their skills,” said Quantico Middle High School Principal Miles Shea. “Therefore, it’s imperative that we continuously look for ways to set the right learning conditions for every student, every day, everywhere.”



The visit concluded with lunch inside the center’s restaurant, which is fully operated by students involved in the culinary arts program. Leaders shared their thoughts and ideas on how to implement similar programs in their respective schools. They emphasized the need for continued investment in CTE programs and the importance of providing students with learning opportunities that cater to their interests and career aspirations.



Partnerships like the one created between Lejeune High School and the ENCRSC require extensive collaboration among them and other DoDEA entities, and Bannerman is hopeful their experience at the center will serve as a catalyst for a similar partnership in her community.



“I wanted to learn how they were able to get approval for, fund, and sustain such a robust program,” said Bannerman, adding emphatically, “I didn’t just want to see it — I want to do it!"

Date Taken: 03.14.2025 Date Posted: 03.18.2025