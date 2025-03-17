Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMS in Brief: AFMEDCOM leaders launch historic inter-command transfer of medical personnel

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.18.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Air Force Medical Service   

    Air Force Medical Command leaders initiated a historic inter-command transfer process March 17, 2025, to begin the transfer of Department of the Air Force medical personnel into the new AFMEDCOM structure.

    The first in a series ICTs, leaders from Medical Readiness Command-Bravo and Air Force District of Washington began transferring medical Airmen currently aligned under AFDW to the 79th Medical Wing, a newly established wing. Ultimately, nearly 24,000 medical Airmen will transfer to AFMEDCOM via an ICT, grouped by major command.

    AFMEDCOM achieved initial operating capability March 12, 2025, the final milestone required before leaders could begin transferring medical Airmen at the installation level under the Air Force’s newest direct reporting unit.

    For months, medical and Department of Air Force leaders collaborated to codify the ICT process. They developed programmatic directives, plans and agreements to ensure the continuity of medical readiness, operational efficiency, and healthcare delivery across the Air Force and Space Force as medical Airmen transfer to AFMEDCOM.

    This transition represents a key moment for the future of the Air Force Medical Service, as AFMEDCOM supports Airmen and Guardians in new and improved ways, aligning more closely with the needs of the broader Department of the Air Force.

