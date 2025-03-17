250 YEARS OF HISTORY, 68 PARADE SEASONS, ONE TIME-HONORED TRADITION

MARINE BARRACKS WASHINGTON, D.C. – Marine Barracks Washington is proud to announce the upcoming 2025 Parade Season, continuing a tradition of excellence in military drill and ceremony dating back to the first Evening Parade on July 5, 1957. As the “Oldest Post of the Corps”, 8th & I upholds the distinction of “First on foot, and right on the line,” a privilege granted by the Secretary of the Navy in 1876. This year, the parades hold special significance as the Marine Corps celebrates its 250th birthday.



The preparation for the summer parade season is a rigorous, multi-phase process beginning with Ceremonial Drill School. CDS is conducted biannually each January and October for new MBW officers and enlisted Marines to receive initial ceremonial drill training. This three-week course lays the foundation for the high standards of professionalism and precision expected of all Marines at the 8th & I and during the post’s summer Evening and Sunset Parades. In order to graduate, Marines participating in CDS conduct a final evaluation before their peers, staff, and officers demonstrating their mastery of basic ceremonial drill.



Following the January CDS graduation, Marines conduct Parade Staff try-outs. During try-outs, the MBW Commanding Officer, Drill Master, and other special staff members evaluate candidates’ precision in executing basic parade sequences. MBW officers, staff noncommissioned officers, and noncommissioned officers are meticulously assessed on criteria including rank, height and drill proficiency before earning a place on the prestigious Parade Staff. Two Parade Staffs consisting of 11 Marines in five positions are selected: the Parade Commander, Adjutant, Flanking Officer, Senior Swordsman, Junior Swordsman. A supernumerary is also selected as part of the Parade Staff to step in throughout the summer should the need arise.



After selection and in the months leading up to the first parade, the training cycle progresses through Battalion Drill phases: BN Drill I, II, and III, each designed to enhance the marchers’ synchronization and execution of the parade sequence.



When asked about this upcoming parade season, MBW Drill Master, Gunnery Sgt. Brandon Pizano, said, “We’re stepping into a historic parade season at Marine Barracks Washington. Here, we have a unique opportunity to honor the legacy of the oldest post of the Marine Corps with excellence and tradition to commemorate the Marine Corps’ 250th Birthday,” said Gunnery Sgt. Pizano. “The dedication and professionalism of the Marines selected for Parade Staff exemplify the values and history of our Corps.”



The Evening and Sunset Parades serve as a time-honored demonstration of the Marine Corps’ discipline, history, and commitment to excellence. Each parade features sequences performed by "The President's Own" United States Marine Band, "The Commandant's Own" United States Marine Drum & Bugle Corps, and the esteemed United States Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon executed with the highest precision. The 2025 season will be a historic chapter in enduring tradition of the "Oldest Post of the Corps.



For more information on the 2025 Parade Season, including schedules and visitor details, please visit MBW’s website and follow Marine Barracks Washington on social media.



https://www.barracks.marines.mil/Events/#tab/friday-evening-parades

