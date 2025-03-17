Winners Announced at the 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships

After firing more than 500 rounds in 11 matches throughout the week, an Alabama National Guard team and a first sergeant from the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence (AVCOE) claimed the top team and individual champion titles at the 2025 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships at Fort Benning, Georgia March 9-15.



The overall champion team and individual competed side by side with more than 200 others marksmen from across the U.S. Army, all four components in fact. That brought Soldiers from active duty, Reserve and National Guard units to the Maneuver Center of Excellence (MCOE), as well as cadets from university Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) programs.



The week-long, live-fire training event, which is commonly referred to as All Army, began with competitors receiving a Small Arms Firing School block of instruction from the host unit, the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit (USAMU). Once they hit the range, Soldiers’ marksmanship skills on both rifle and pistol were tested in various challenging courses of fire. This included the popular culminating event, the multigun match, where competitors quickly navigated through scenarios with their rifle and pistol.



Scores from the rifle, pistol and multigun matches were combined to find the overall champion team and individual.



The Alabama National Guard team, Alabama Alpha, who claimed the All Army Team Champion title, beat 45 other teams with an aggregate score of 4401-60x. Team members were: Sgt. Maj. Stephen Murchison (coach), Master Sgt. Joseph Spradlin, Sgt. Gavin Blackwood, and Spc. Cameron Drake.



Alabama National Guard also won the Rifle Team Champion title.



1st Sgt. Andrew McCallister, from AVCOE at Fort Novosel, claimed the All Army Champion title over 224 other competitors with an aggregate score of 2004-42x, and only four month remaining in the U.S. Army before retiring.



“It was a good way to cap off a career. I had a lot of fun,” said McCallister. “I’ve always wanted to compete in All Army, but last year was my first year to finally make it out.”



In 2024, McCallister’s first All Army experience, he placed second in the Overall Champion Category and won the Multigun Champion Category. This year, besides winning the Overall Champion title, the aviator placed first in the Open Category, second in the Multigun Champion Category, first (as a team member) in the Pistol Team Category, and earned his Distinguished Pistol Shot Badge.



While winning titles, bragging rights and badges are fun and motivational, All Army is open to Soldiers and cadets of all skills levels, making it a great place to learn, said Cadet Hunter Schmick, Auburn University ROTC.



“I would recommend this event 100 percent. I have had no prior experience with this type of stuff. So it’s a very friendly environment. It does say it’s a competition, but I consider it more like a training event though.”



Norwich University ROTC leader, Capt. ReLeana Griffith, agreed that All Army was more than just a place to have her cadets send a lot of rounds down range. The entire experience was about knowledge and camaraderie.



“We have [noncommissioned officers] and officers from all walks of life—active duty, Guard, and Reserve—as future lieutenants in either one of those components, they are now meeting people who they will soon network [with] as the Army is a big, small family.”



Giving our cadets the opportunity to see what right looks like will give them an edge when they commission, explained Griffith.



“In order to be the best, you gotta train and learn from the best. We train as we fight, so we might as well learn from the ones who know what they are doing.”



The goal of gathering knowledge was not just for cadets, but for all Soldiers, said Staff Sgt. Edward Chavez, New Mexico National Guard.



“Combat marksmanship is the foundation for increasing lethality among, not only the National Guard, but the United States Armed Forces in general.”



Experience on the range was just one valuable lesson gained at All Army. Soldiers from all four components had a week of interacting with each other, learning and networking.



“The more I can learn here from interacting with shooters from all across the Army, all components of the United States Army, is something I can spread to my Soldiers and to my home unit, and across my entire state,” said Staff Sgt. Hunter McDowell, Michigan National Guard.



With all the different courses of fire through the week, there was one consistent theme, and that was seeing just how much the fundamentals of marksmanship pay off in every scenario, said 1st Lt. Beau Kewley, 227th Infantry Battalion out of Hawaii.



And for this reason, Kewley said he highly recommends All Army for Soldiers who want to increase their tactical marksmanship knowledge.



“It’s 100 percent worth it, as an Infantry Battalion coming here. A lot of the guys here shooting are on competition teams and whatnot. And even though that is not necessarily what we do, we are still able to translate all the marksmanship into what we do on the line, and being able to bring back the marksmanship fundamentals to make a more lethal Infantry Battalion.”









To see scores from all the categories, go to https://ct.thecmp.org/app/v1/index.php?do=match&task=edit&match=27816. More photos from the competition can be found at https://www.flickr.com/photos/usamu/. B-Roll packages and photos are also on our DVIDS page at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/USA-MU. Registration for the 2026 U.S. Army Small Arms Championships generally opens in October. Follow the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit on Facebook and Instagram for updates.





Other category winners are:





Rifle Team Champions: Alabama National Guard



Pistol Team Champions: Aviation Center of Excellence



Multigun Team Champions: Texas National Guard



High Drill Sergeant: Staff Sgt. Matthew Leib



Novice Champion: Staff Sgt. Adam Brown



First Place Cadet: Cadet Paden Howard



Open Category Winner: 1st Sgt. Andew McCallister



Rifle Champion: Staff Sgt. Kendall Miller-Mather



Pistol Champion: Staff Sgt. Louis Gillaspie



Multigun Champion: CW2 Matt Downing



Col. Ralph Puckett Trophy: Staff Sgt. Adam Brown

Lt. Gen. Benjamin C. Freakley Trophy: Cadet William Buettner

Pistol Shot Badges earned by: Capt. Victor Liwanag (now double distinguished), Master Sgt. John Zanoff, 1st Sgt. Andrew McCallister, Master Sgt. Jeremy Jackson, Tech. Sgt Eric Reifsnyder, and Tech. Sgt Michael Strempfer.



Distinguished Rifleman’s Badges earned by: Staff Sgt. Evan Bayer, Capt. Parker Deese, Sgt. 1st Class Seth Demers, Sgt. 1st Class Jeffrey Heier, Staff Sgt. Adam Brown, Master Sgt. Joseph Spradlin, Staff Sgt. Charles Stevener (now double distinguished), and 1st Lt. Nathan Villemain (now double distinguished).

