Fort Gregg-Adams Environmental Management Division’s Hunting Program conducts AAR

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — The Fort Gregg-Adams Environmental Management Division hosted its second After Action Review for the post’s hunting program bringing together participants and stakeholders to assess the program’s successes and identify areas for improvement at the garrison headquarters building Mar. 5, 2025.



The AAR brought together the EMD staff, military personnel and local hunters who have participated in the program. The event provided a forum for open discussion, enabling stakeholders to offer feedback and make recommendations to enhance the program’s sustainability and safety measures.



“Seeing the hunters light up while talking about their experiences waiting for the perfect buck or doe based on age, pounds and points, made me intrigued,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea Harris, Garrison CSM. “Many of the hunters offered me a tag along pass, but warned it might be long days of sitting, waiting for the perfect one.”



During the hunting season, a total of 82 deer were harvested on the installation.



The EMD also emphasized the importance of minimizing the environmental impact of hunting activities through sustainable practices.



“One of the ways that we try to ensure little to no impact to the local environment is by working together with our Fort Gregg-Adams archeologists,” said Shannon Scully, Directorate of Public Works Wildlife Biologist.



Scully worked together with Dessa Lightfoot, Fort Gregg-Adams archeologist, to map out new trails that would not interfere with sensitive archeological sites within the Blackwater Swamp and Bull Hill Road hunting areas.



She also worked alongside Beth Bell-Monnich, Fort Gregg-Adams Cultural Resource Manager, to assure that any relocation or new installation of hunting stands was done in areas that would not disturb any current archeological sites as well as protect areas from ground disturbance.



“When I first came on as the wildlife biologist, there were two projects that I really saw a need for in the natural resource program and those were improved wildlife surveys and better trails and maps for the hunting program,” Scully said.



While completing the trail project, 22 volunteers put in 34 hours over seven days. In doing so, they were able to create and put up 475 new trail markers, remove roughly 120 old trail markers, create and place 52 new individual trail signs, map out and pinpoint 58 hunting stand locations on Global Positioning System (GPS) over 13 miles of trails and set up seven new ladder stands all in new locations.



“This was definitely a huge endeavor and a big win for the hunting program,” Scully said. “None of this would have been possible without our volunteers.”



Scully also extended her gratitude towards Earl Long, EMD Environmental Protection Specialist, who helped lead the volunteer effort.



To bring more awareness to hunting stands and areas, the EMD worked to put out new signage in the form of stand location identification signs, trail markers and parking signs.



Signs were added to almost all areas on cantonment, like Blackwater Swamp, Bull Hill Road, the I-295 hunting area, TA-11, TA-12, TA-14, TA-16, TA-30, TA-32, TA-33, TA-34, TA-38, and many stand-alone forest blocks. Locations like TA-06 and some parts of TA-17A on the Range Complex also received new signage.



Safety was another major focus of the AAR. During the meeting, EMD talked about their future efforts working toward creating a buffer around the archery range.



“This will help to prevent any conflicts between archers using Outdoor Recreation’s archery range and hunters who are using hunting area 33 or hunting area TA-14S B which border the archery range,” Scully said.



The buffer will be 50 yards around the archery range and will extend into hunting area 33 and hunting area TA-14S. Once put in place, the buffer will be illustrated on the hunting map.



While out hunting, EMD encourages hunters to use the Geographic Information Services phone app, Avenza.



“This app allows hunters to see their position on our hunting map, so in this regard, they will know when they are getting too close to the archery range and need to set up their stand farther away,” Scully said.



EMD’s hunting program operates under the guidance and control of the hunting council. Any major changes to the program would be put to a vote through this council. The council is made up of a variety of stakeholders that include:



• Directorate of Public Works Environmental Management Division: John Allen, Natural Resources Manager, and Shannon Scully, Wildlife Biologist



• Family, Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Outdoor Recreation: Stephanie DeSanno, Supervisory Recreation Specialist



• Provost Marchall’s Office: Officer Joseph Jones, Conservation Law Enforcement Officer



• Range Control: Jason Walters, Range Officer



• Hunter representative: Billy Thurmond



• Safety Office: Robert Sloan, Safety Specialist



• Garrison Senior Leadership Chair of the Council, CSM Nickea Harris, Garrison Command Sergeant Major



Those in attendance during the AAR included Harris, Allen, Scully, Jones, DeSanno, and Thurmond, as well as several members from the hunting community.



The Fort Gregg-Adams hunting program was established in 1989 to balance recreational hunting with the post’s environmental stewardship efforts.



“The hunting program arose from the Sikes Act of 1960 which opened up military lands for recreational hunting and authorized installations to collect fees for permits, all toward the ultimate conservation of natural resources,” said Dana Bradshaw, Environmental Management Division Deputy Chief.



In recent years, the program has seen an increase in participation.

The program’s primary objective is to manage wildlife populations, particularly deer, by regulating hunting activity. This helps prevent overpopulation and ensures the health of the ecosystem.



The program provides an opportunity for service members and local civilians to engage in outdoor activities while ensuring compliance with federal and state regulations.



“We are committed to continuous improvement,” Scully said. “The feedback from this review will guide us in refining our program to better serve both our Fort Gregg-Adams community and the surrounding environment.”



The Fort Gregg-Adams EMD plans to implement the recommendations from the AAR in preparation for the next hunting season.