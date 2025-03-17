NAVFAC Southwest Hosts Annual Junior Officer Symposium

Photo By Katie Cadiao | 2025 Seabee Ball speaker VADM Mike Loose, ret., NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer...... read more read more Photo By Katie Cadiao | 2025 Seabee Ball speaker VADM Mike Loose, ret., NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer Capt. Laurie Scott, and NAVFAC Southwest Executive Officer Capt. Cathy Eyrich pose for a group photo with NAVFAC Southwest junior officers in San Diego on March 14, 2025. see less | View Image Page

NAVFAC Southwest hosted its annual Junior Officer (JO) Symposium in San Diego March 12 –14. The event brought together more than 30 JO’s from throughout the NAVFAC Southwest area of operations to discuss career development, as well as Naval Civil Engineer Corps and leadership opportunities.



Participants engaged in valuable discussions and explored essential topics such as project management and operational readiness to enhance their professional journeys. Sessions focused on a wide array of issues from government contractor relationship management and disaster response to preparing for FITREPs and Performance Assessment Boards.



On the last day of the symposium, a group of select Assistant Public Works Officers briefed 2025 Seabee Ball speaker VADM Mike Loose, ret., and NAVFAC Southwest Commanding Officer Capt. Laurie Scott on lessons learned during the symposium. The group then posed for a photo in front of Building 750.