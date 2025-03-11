Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy now past 80 percent done as of mid-March 2025

    March 2025 barracks construction operations for South Barracks Project at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a new $28.08 million barracks building is shown March 12,...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                  

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy’s South Barracks Project, which is a 60,000-square-foot-plus transient training troops barracks being erected at the post’s 1600 block, surpassed 80 percent complete, according to an update March 14 by Ken Green with the Resident Office of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

    The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), received the notice to proceed with construction on Sept. 26, 2023, and has 780 calendar days to complete the project. At this point, Green said the project is on time.

    Green’s March 14 update officially showed the barracks at 82 percent complete, which is 7 percent higher than what was reported at the beginning of March. The project requires building a four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks that can house 400 people. Two other barracks of the same specifications have already been built in the same block at the installation since 2019.

    Overall, it is part of a big transformation taking place at the 1600 block that includes the building of four barracks — two of which are already done, three brigade headquarters buildings, and two planned transient training officer quarters, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works.

    In the March 14 update, Green also wrote everything that is getting completed within the building.

    “Mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) rough-in continued,” Green wrote. “MEP trim out continues. Interior sheet rocking continued. Interior sound batting continued. Interior finishing continued.”

    Green also wrote that painting in the facility was ongoing, latrine/senior leaders tile work continued, ceiling grid continued, flooring prep and installation continued, and installation of doors and hardware continued.

    Green also said work on the building’s elevator also started.

    In previous news articles, Fort McCoy leaders have spoken about the importance of the installation’s economic impact. It’s been stated that the installation’s vast training space and facilities attract training opportunities for many units to come to the post, which also affects economic impact.

    It’s also been stated how Fort McCoy has 48,000 training acres and 3,000 cantonment acres. The importance of that, as it was shown, means the Army puts a lot of money into the installation, such as millions in new construction like these barracks projects.

    Read more about about Fort McCoy’s economic impact by visiting https://www.dvidshub.net/news/465329/fort-mccoys-total-economic-impact-exceeds-138-billion-during-fiscal-year-2023.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy,” on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/fortmccoywi, and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@fortmccoy.

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

