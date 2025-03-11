Fort Drum Soldiers Engage North Country Students in STEM at STARBASE

Photo By Sgt. Alexandria Halbert | Students from a local North Country school watch in amazement as a Man-Transportable...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Alexandria Halbert | Students from a local North Country school watch in amazement as a Man-Transportable Robotic System (MTRS) playfully takes off a student’s hat during a STARBASE demonstration at Fort Drum, New York, March 14, 2025. The hands-on STEM program, funded by the Department of Defense, provides students with interactive learning experiences in science and technology. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandria Halbert) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (March 14, 2025) – Soldiers from the 59th Chemical Company, 10th Division Sustainment Troops Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, introduced students from local schools to military technology during a STARBASE event at Fort Drum on March 14, 2025.



The Department of Defense-funded STEM program provided students with hands-on experience, including a demonstration of the Man-Transportable Robotic System (MTRS). Soldiers explained how the system is used in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) operations to remotely identify hazards and assess contaminated areas. Students took turns interacting with the robot’s camera system, watching as it maneuvered and responded to remote commands.



“Teaching these students about the Man-Transportable Robotic System (MTRS) was a great experience. Seeing their excitement as they learned how we use this technology to detect hazards and keep Soldiers safe reminded me of why I love what I do,” said Spc. Virgil Martin, a CBRN specialist assigned to the 59th Chemical Company.



“The best part was watching the students take turns in front of the MTRS camera and seeing their faces light up on the screen. It’s not just about showing them a robot; it’s about sparking their interest in technology and problem-solving,” Martin added.



“This event allows students to see how STEM concepts apply to real-world military operations,” said Spc. Elijah Chapman, a CBRN specialist assigned to the 59th Chemical Company. “Hands-on experience helps them understand the technology and its importance.”



In addition to the robotics demonstration, students explored a Stryker armored vehicle, guided by Soldiers who explained its capabilities and role in military operations. Students had the opportunity to sit inside the vehicle and learn about its various features, including its armor, communication systems, and mobility in combat environments. Soldiers also shared personal experiences about operating the vehicle in training and real-world missions.



“Fort Drum is a great place for students to engage with military technology,” said Spc. Xavier Walmsley, a CBRN specialist assigned to the 59th Chemical Company. “These experiences help connect classroom learning to practical applications.”



Students also learned about protective posture in CBRN environments, gaining insight into how Soldiers prepare for hazardous conditions.



“Teaching the students about protective posture was a great way to show them the importance of readiness in a CBRN environment,” said Sgt. Jacob Oliver, a CBRN specialist assigned to the 59th Chemical Company. “They got to see firsthand how our gear keeps us safe and how every layer of protection matters in hazardous conditions.”



The event also included a demonstration on CBRN sampling techniques.



“CBRN sampling is all about precision and safety,” said Spc. Jade Bartolucci, a CBRN specialist assigned to the 59th Chemical Company. “We explained to the students how we carefully collect and analyze potential threats, making sure our team has the right information to respond effectively. They were really engaged, and it was rewarding to hear them ask thoughtful questions about how we identify hazardous materials.”



Another key focus was CBRN detection, where Soldiers showcased equipment used to identify dangerous substances before they pose a greater risk.



“CBRN detection is critical to keeping Soldiers and civilians safe,” Oliver said. “We demonstrated how our detection equipment works, showing the students how we identify dangerous substances before they become a bigger threat. It was fun to see their curiosity and interest in the science behind what we do.”



Beyond the equipment demonstrations, students participated in discussions about STEM-related military careers, learning how fields such as engineering, cybersecurity, and medical sciences contribute to national defense. Soldiers answered questions about their roles and how STEM plays a critical role in modern military operations.



STARBASE is a nationwide DoD program designed to enhance STEM education through interactive experiences. The Fort Drum event reinforced the installation’s commitment to community outreach and educational engagement.



By the end of the day, students had gained a deeper understanding of STEM applications in defense and national security. Fort Drum’s STARBASE program continues to inspire interest in science, technology, engineering, and math through direct engagement with military professionals, helping to shape the next generation of innovators and problem-solvers.