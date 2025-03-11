Synchronizing Efforts Across Battle Spaces: Civil Affairs & Psychological Operations Soldiers Participate in Allied Spirit '25

Hohenfels, Germany - A loud explosion bellows through the air as smoke fills the street near a pink building. The noise and white cloud catch the attention of a group of soldiers who take cover and assess the area. As a soldier uses a handheld radio to communicate information to rear elements, others swiftly begin to evacuate victims and injured townspeople. After securing the perimeter, medics begin treating the wounded. This response is part of a training exercise designed to teach soldiers how to react rapidly and effectively during a crisis.



27 U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with Bravo Company, 403rd Civil Affairs Battalion and 351st Psychological Operations Company, participated in battlefield simulations here on March 12, 2025. Allied Spirit ‘25 (AS25) brings U.S. Army and NATO Allies together to train in real-world scenarios at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center from Feb 22 to March 24, 2025.



“It’s a great opportunity to work with other NATO partners and really understand how they operate, and see the similarities and differences," 1st Sgt. Gene Wedemeyer, the First Sergeant of Bravo Co., 403rd Civil Affairs Battalion, said.



AS25 is designed to facilitate the integration of Allies and Partners with assigned forces in a competitive combat training center (CTC) environment. The training will concentrate on enhancing tactical interoperability by focusing on three key CTC pillars: procedural, technical, and human domains.



Civil Affairs (CA) and Psychological Operations (PSYOP) teams have been training alongside soldiers from Lithuania, Hungary, and Spain, to effectively respond to various situations, such as displaced persons, shelter-in-place orders, enemy infiltrations, town evacuations, and mass casualty events, ensuring they are fully prepared for real-world crises.



“Civil Affairs is able to move displaced persons out of the way, identify key infrastructure, identify medical resources, and work with non-governmental agencies,” Wedemeyer said.”All the coordination in the background makes it easier for combatant commanders and keeps things moving smoothly.”



Throughout the training exercise in one area of the training center, CA teams operated jointly in mixed teams composed of Lithuanian PSYOP, as well as Spanish and Hungarian Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) teams. On the other side of the simulated battle space, Tactical PSYOP Teams (TPTs) have been working closely with Hungarian CIMIC Teams and coordinating intel gathered from Lithuanian HUMINT team members.



“It’s about aligning our influence efforts with CIMIC’s engagement strategy and HUMINT’s intelligence collection” Sgt. 1st Class Jesse Huertas, a non-commissioned officer in charge with the 351st PSYOP Co., said. “We were able to provide the Lithuanian Brigade with a unified, multi-layered approach to the operational environment and the end result was a more informed, more agile force that could effectively navigate both the physical and informational battlespace.”



To assist in the spread of messaging of aid and assistance from NATO Forces, PSYOP teams met with mayors and police chiefs, disseminating products alongside local authorities during battlefield scenarios.



“We worked to synchronize efforts between PSYOP, CIMIC, and HUMINT,” Huertas said. “Each element had its own objectives and operational approach, and finding that common ground took time. However, after a few days of refining our processes and improving communication, we developed a strong rhythm of coordination.”



The mission of the PSYOP teams was to influence the perceptions of target audiences to support operational objectives. The soldiers work directly supported the Lithuanian brigade commander's intent by ensuring smooth facilitation and helping to shape operations within the area.



The ultimate goal for Army Reserve elements and CIMIC teams from various NATO countries was to synchronize efforts to inform the local populace of NATO efforts in their respective areas.



“For Army Reserve soldiers, training such as this allows companies to meet training objectives and certify their training capabilities,” Wedemeyer said.



As U.S. and multinational forces operated within their respective areas, it was important for each unit to manage their own specific task whether they were civil affairs, psychological operations, or CIMIC. These elements' ability to work together seamlessly and operate in a cohesive effort could impact the desired outcome for mission commanders.



Creating a strong, unified battle space demands collaboration and synchronization across all specialty areas. For some it’s a battlefield simulation while for others it’s an opportunity to get better at something no computer can teach you, connecting with humans.

