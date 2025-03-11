Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DSPC engineers visit Keystone to perform site surveys for dam safety project

    DSPC engineers visit Keystone to perform site surveys for dam safety project

    Photo By Brannen Parrish | Adam Smith (center), civil engineer, Dam Safety Production Center, Southwestern...... read more read more

    TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    Dam Safety Production Center engineers from the Southwestern Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, performed onsite assessments for the Keystone Dam Safety Modification project, March 6.

    The KDSM project is in the Pre-construction, Engineering and Design phase. During the early stages of the PED, USACE performs investigations such as topographical surveys, material sourcing identification, soil sampling, and rock drilling.

    “We recently completed the Dam Safety Modification Study and are now beginning the necessary data collections associated with the beginnings of Pre-construction, Engineering, and Design,” said Chris Strunk, deputy director, DSPC, USACE. “This will include modeling, cost engineering, logistical planning, local, state, federal agency and public coordination.”

    Onsite evaluations help project delivery teams identify potential locations and layouts for temporary construction facilities and material staging.

    “We have photos and mapping to evaluate sites from our offices, but when you see it first-hand you have a greater sense of the characteristics of a site,” said Adam Smith, civil engineer, DSPC, USACE.

    The purpose of the KDSM project is to reduce risk in the event of an unprecedented flood that exceeds Keystone Dam’s current release capacity.

    Project size, scope, complexity and the weather impact the amount of time a PED phase takes to complete. The KDSM project PED is expected to take more than five years.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2025
    Date Posted: 03.14.2025 12:35
    Story ID: 492883
    Location: TULSA, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSPC engineers visit Keystone to perform site surveys for dam safety project, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    DSPC engineers visit Keystone to perform site surveys for dam safety project

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army Corps of Engineers

    TAGS

    USACE
    Dam Safety
    Tulsa District
    Civil Works
    Risk Mitigation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download