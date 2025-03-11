DSPC engineers visit Keystone to perform site surveys for dam safety project

Photo By Brannen Parrish | Adam Smith (center), civil engineer, Dam Safety Production Center, Southwestern...... read more read more Photo By Brannen Parrish | Adam Smith (center), civil engineer, Dam Safety Production Center, Southwestern Division, U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, discusses construction office layout options for the Keystone Dam Safety Modification project, March 6, 2025. Smith, and engineers from DSPC, visited the Keystone Lake Project Office and sites around Keystone Dam to identify locations for material staging and temporary construction offices. The Keystone Dam Modification project, is in the Pre-construction Engineering and Design phase, which is expected to take five or more years. see less | View Image Page

Dam Safety Production Center engineers from the Southwestern Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, performed onsite assessments for the Keystone Dam Safety Modification project, March 6.



The KDSM project is in the Pre-construction, Engineering and Design phase. During the early stages of the PED, USACE performs investigations such as topographical surveys, material sourcing identification, soil sampling, and rock drilling.



“We recently completed the Dam Safety Modification Study and are now beginning the necessary data collections associated with the beginnings of Pre-construction, Engineering, and Design,” said Chris Strunk, deputy director, DSPC, USACE. “This will include modeling, cost engineering, logistical planning, local, state, federal agency and public coordination.”



Onsite evaluations help project delivery teams identify potential locations and layouts for temporary construction facilities and material staging.



“We have photos and mapping to evaluate sites from our offices, but when you see it first-hand you have a greater sense of the characteristics of a site,” said Adam Smith, civil engineer, DSPC, USACE.



The purpose of the KDSM project is to reduce risk in the event of an unprecedented flood that exceeds Keystone Dam’s current release capacity.



Project size, scope, complexity and the weather impact the amount of time a PED phase takes to complete. The KDSM project PED is expected to take more than five years.