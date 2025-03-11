French 6 Light Armored Brigade and 2d Marine Division Enhance Joint Capabilities During JTFEX-25  

Photo By Lance Cpl. Francis Hrosar | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. David Odom, the commanding general of 2d Marine Division,...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Francis Hrosar | U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. David Odom, the commanding general of 2d Marine Division, and Brigadier General Seiler, Commanding General French Army’s 6th Light Armored Brigade, attend a commanders update brief regarding exercise operations during Joint Task Force Exercise 25 on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, NC, March 11, 2025. JTFEX 25 is conducted to execute Core Mission Essential Task readiness and ensure the capability to rapidly deploy to provide command and control as part of a Marine Air Ground Task Force or Naval Expeditionary force. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Lance Cpl. Francis Hrosar) see less | View Image Page

Brigadier General Seiler, Commanding General of French Army’s 6 Light Armored Brigade, visited 2d Marine Division and met with division Commanding General Major General Odom on March 11.



2d Marine Division and 6 Light Armored Brigade command staffs trained together in Joint Task Force Exercise 25 (JTFEX-25), to practice command and control of a Marine Expeditionary Force sized Marine Air Ground Task Force in a dynamic operational scenario. This training scenario enables 2d Marine Division and 6 Light Armored Brigade to grow closer as warfighting organizations and learn how to complement the strengths that each organization can leverage.



“Being able to partner and train with the French 6 Light Armored Brigade helps 2d Marine Division grow in our ability to serve America as an expeditionary force in readiness,” said Lt. Col. Shane Robinette, 2d MARDIV Current Operations Officer. “Hosting our French allies is an honor. Our nations share a proud history of strong military cooperation. Conducting these exercises while at peace strengthens our readiness and ensures we are prepared for any future challenges. 2d Marine Division stands ready to fight shoulder to shoulder with the 6 Light Armored Brigade if called upon.”



Throughout JTFEX-25, the 6 Light Armored Brigade has served as the main effort of 2d MARDIV’s Ground Combat Element. This integration has affirmed the ability of U.S. Marines and close NATO allies to coordinate fires and maneuver together, despite coming from different countries.



“As stated, when the Commandant of the Marine Corps recently hosted the French Army Chief of Staff in Washington DC, interoperability between our armed forces is a paramount priority for France, as the US’s oldest ally. 6 Light Armored Brigade was therefore very honored to be invited to JTFEX-25.” said Colonel Wierzbinski, Chief of Staff of 6 Light Armored Brigade.



“This first step of a training continuum aiming at II MEF JTF certification in 2026 was very fruitful to identify how 6 LAB can better integrate within a MAGTF. As we trained side by side during JTFEX-25, we achieved good progress in learning from each other, in cross understanding of equipment capabilities, procedures, and processes. The next challenge that we now need to overcome is how to integrate the French command and control system into a MAGTF in order to be able to communicate and share information to get a common operational and intelligence picture. We are looking forward for the next opportunity to achieve this very important milestone in the roadmap for interoperability.”



Lessons learned in JTFEX-25 will help U.S. Marines and French soldiers develop their ability to execute the seven warfighting functions, as well as identify areas of improvement to strengthen in the future.



The mission of the 2d Marine Division is to generate and train forces to conduct operations in support of II Marine Expeditionary Force objectives and crisis response. 2d MARDIV trains with ally nations around the globe to enhance the expeditionary readiness of the United States and ally nations. 2d MARDIV plans and executes division-level ground combat element operations as part of a Marine Air-Ground Task Force and Naval Expeditionary Force.



