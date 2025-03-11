Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune officer named 'Occupational Therapy Officer of the Year'

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune is celebrating the recognition of one of its providers as Occupational Therapy Officer of the Year for the United States Navy.



Lieutenant Jeff Bazanele was announced earlier this year as the recipient of the honor for 2024. Bazanele, a native of Pueblo, Colorado and Albuquerque, New Mexico, serves as the division officer for occupational therapy at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.



“On a personal level, [this honor] feels good, but on a bigger level, I hope this helps validate and reinforce the role of occupational therapy and the impact it brings to Navy Medicine,” said Bazanele. “My biggest goal is showing by example and educating others why occupational therapy is required in an operational or deployable setting.”



Occupational therapy–or OT–addresses acute or chronic injury from the hand to the cervical spine. For occupational therapists, the mission is to ensure patients can independently perform any aspect of their lives.



“Running with a battalion is an occupation, being able to perform your military duties is an occupation, being a mom is an occupation,” explains Bazanele. “We’re addressing any activity that’s meaningful or required by the service member or civilian, and these can be affected by acute or chronic diagnoses.”



Bazanele is a subject matter expert in the OT field, authoring reports on the importance of OT care in operational, deployable settings according to the nominating letter for the accolade.



“Lt. Bazanele is an invaluable asset and leader for Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune and its vital regional partners,” wrote NMRTC Camp Lejeune Commander Captain Anja Dabelić. “His professional abilities, diplomatic skillsets, and military decorum are unequaled.”



The need for more occupational therapists in an expeditionary medical setting has increased, according to Bazanele.



“OTs are a force multiplier who can service as experts for addressing neurological or orthopedic diagnoses, cognitive disfunction, health and wellness, and mental/behavioral health. It’s a comprehensive approach to the entire service member which is required to get the warfighter back in the fight and back into their regular lives.”



Bazanele’s inspiration for pursuing a career in occupational therapy stemmed from time spent in Mexico observing “curanderos” or healers using holistic approach to care. Bazanele wanted his profession as a healer to have a wide range of impact, leading him to military medicine.



“I have to have meaningful work,” Bazanele explained. “My view and experience on the military is that you will always have a camaraderie, and you will always work toward a greater mission.”



Bazanele currently oversees the NMCCL Occupational Therapy Clinic, which is specifically a hand clinic, serving approximately 6,000 beneficiaries annually including the entirety of II Marine Expeditionary Force.

NMRTC Camp Lejeune is the readiness platform attached to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune. NMCCL has cared for warfighters and beneficiaries at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune for more than 80 years.

