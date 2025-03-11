Readiness in Action: Emergency Evacuation Program

Misawa Air Base recently conducted an Emergency Evacuation Program (EEP) exercise, ensuring the safety and preparedness of families and non-mission essential personnel.

The exercise tested the base’s ability to process and evacuate Eligible Family Members (EFMs) efficiently in the event of a real-world crisis. The EEP ensures that military personnel can remain mission-focused while their loved ones are taken care of in an organized, secure manner.

“This exercise is about ensuring safety and comfort in what would be a troubling situation,” said Capt. Kadeesh McNaught, 35th Force Support Squadron sustainment services flight commander, and Emergency Control Center (ECC) officer in charge. “We work closely with the Department of State and the embassy to determine who needs to evacuate first. Under some circumstances, we may be responsible for evacuating not just Misawa Air Base’s EFMs, but also American citizens in northern Japan.”

The exercise required coordination between multiple base agencies such as logistics, medical , and the ECC. The goal was to process at least 100 EFMs through the system—exceeding expectations with 118 participants.

“We designate EEP coordinators within each unit to help manage the process more effectively,” said Staff Sgt. Erica Rojas, 35th Force Support Squadron EEP warden coordinator. “This ensures that families are prepared and have all necessary documents and supplies in case of an evacuation. The more we practice, the more confident we are in executing the plan when it truly matters.”

Increasing family participation in these exercises is a top priority, as McNaught highlighted that their involvement not only enhances overall readiness but also provides crucial feedback to continually improve the program.

“We need spouses and families to go through the process because in a real-world event, the active-duty members likely won’t be with them,” said McNaught. “Having their input helps us refine and improve the system to make sure they are taken care of.”

The exercise also highlighted key lessons learned, such as refining coordination between rally points and processing stations. Strengthening communication between various agencies remains a focus for future iterations.

“We practice so that when a real-world situation arises, we’re prepared,” Rojas said. “Even though no exercise is ever perfect, each one helps us get better and strengthens our ability to take care of our people.”

