Yokota Airmen test their warfighter capabilities during BM 25-2

Yokota Airmen successfully completed Beverly Morning 25-2, a five-day combat readiness exercise designed to test and sharpen warfighter readiness, from March 3-7. The exercise included 24/7 operations, evaluating the base’s ability to sustain mission readiness under realistic combat conditions.



Beverly Morning is a base-level training event that assesses the wing’s response to a series of simulated combat readiness scenarios.



“The primary objective of the Beverly Morning exercise series is to demonstrate and assess the 374th Airlift Wing’s ability to generate, employ, and sustain combat capability across the spectrum of warfare,” said Col. Richard McElhaney, 374 AW commander.



Throughout the exercise, key base units demonstrated critical wartime skills. To name a few of the numerous operations conducted, the 374th Medical Group and 36th Airlift Squadron performed aeromedical evacuation procedures as part of a mass casualty scenario. The 374th Security Forces Squadron, in collaboration with Japan Air Self-Defense Force Operations Support Wing members, responded to a ground attack and active shooter scenarios.



Meanwhile, to maintain readiness and flight operations, the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron carried out rapid airfield damage repair operations alongside JASDF Airmen assigned to the Central Air Civil Engineer Group, Iruma Air Base, Japan.



In addition, Yokota Airmen donned Mission-Oriented Protective Posture gear, conducted post-attack reconnaissance sweeps, executed decontamination procedures, and practiced tactical combat casualty care following a simulated attack.



This iteration of Beverly Morning was constructed to fulfill the wing’s priority to maintain discipline and readiness.



“I am really proud of the Airmen of Team Yokota,” said Lt. Col. Samantha Buchholtz, 374 AW inspector general. “We tested ourselves against an extremely complicated and challenging scenario. All participants demonstrated their ability to operate effectively in a demanding environment and I have no doubt we will rise to any challenge in the future.”

