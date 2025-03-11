Chief of National Guard Bureau Recognizes USO Vital Support for Military Members

McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C. — On March 12, 2025, McEntire Joint National Guard Base in South Carolina hosted a distinguished visitor, General Steven S. Nordhaus, the 30th Chief of the National Guard Bureau. Accompanied by Senior Enlisted Advisor John T. Raines, SEA to the Chief, National Guard Bureau.



The distinguished visitors met with the South Carolina National Guard leadership to discuss key initiatives, recognize outstanding achievements, and gain insight into the base's vital operations.



During their visit, Nordhaus and Raines made a special stop at the USO hospitality area. The USO is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing comfort and support to military members and their families. The National Guard chief's visit was a testament to his appreciation for the tireless efforts of all USO teams, who work diligently to create a welcoming environment for service members.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, Adjutant General for South Carolina, introduced General Nordhaus and Command Sergeant Major Raines to Katie Kennedy, Area Operations Manager, and Joanie Thresher, USO South Carolina Executive Director. McCarty praised the USO for their invaluable contributions to boosting morale in the state, noting, "The USO is a piece of home when we are away from home." This sentiment underscores the significance of the USO in providing a sense of comfort, community, and belonging to service members separated from their loved ones.



The meeting between Nordhaus, Kennedy, and Thresher demonstrated the general's commitment to recognizing and supporting the vital work of the USO.



Kennedy expressed her gratitude for the Nordhaus' time, stating, "It meant a lot for General Nordhaus to take the time to talk to us. We do what we do because we appreciate our men and women in uniform. It's nice to know leaders like General Nordhaus appreciate our efforts."



The visit was a powerful reminder of the importance of collaboration and appreciation between military leaders and organizations like the USO, which play a critical role in supporting military members and their families.

