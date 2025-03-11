Navy Region Hawaii N-Focus: Spotlight on Port Operations (N31)

Photo By Melvin J Gonzalvo | The Navy Region Hawaii Port Operations team (N31) poses for a photo at the Pearl...... read more read more Photo By Melvin J Gonzalvo | The Navy Region Hawaii Port Operations team (N31) poses for a photo at the Pearl Harbor Memorial Fountain on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. Port Operations manages the logistics of the entire port making it possible for any ship, submarine, and other ocean-borne vessels to enter, berth, and leave the port. Commander, Navy Region Hawaii oversees the shore-based operations, quality of life programs, and environmental stewardship in support of the United States Navy's mission in the Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Melvin J. Gonzalvo) see less | View Image Page

Port Operations (N31) is staffed by a team of military and civilian professionals who man, train, and equip Commander, Navy Region Hawaii (CNRH) installations along the region’s line of effort. The department’s mission success is dependent on daily team effort and transparent communication with the installation and upper echelon at Commander, Navy Installations Command, (CNIC).



Port Operations (N31) is one of more than 30 N-codes at CNRH.



N-codes are the operational backbone of a Navy command. Each N-code functions as a department with a specific set of responsibilities and dedicated staff. Many N-codes have sub-codes that oversee specific programs. The N-code system was developed to provide a structure of the U.S. Navy for the chief of naval operations organization, which is typically illustrated in the command’s organizational chart.



Thomas Williams is the Port Operations director for CNRH.



The Port Operations office is located on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) in Building 150, Room 114.



The Port Operations team is comprised of 10 staff. Key roles include the port operations program director, foreign ship liaison officer, industrial program manager, supervisory program management analyst, facilities specialist, mission readiness specialist, and the management analyst team.



“CNRH Port Operations fulfills a key role in the region,” said Williams. “Everything we do supports the warfighter so they can succeed.”



Port Operations manages the logistics of the entire port making it possible for any ship, submarine, and other ocean-borne vessels to enter, berth, and leave the port.



The department also provides the resources needed for a vessel to navigate safely into port, undergo repairs, and get underway for the next mission. The office has the personnel, services, and resources to equip the installation’s port so it can meet the Navy’s mission while mitigating risks.



According to Williams, the last four years have been extremely busy for Port Operations.



“We transformed from an almost completely contracted workforce with a small group of employees who oversaw contracts to a live and vibrant, entirely civil service workforce capable of performing the miraculous nearly every day,” he explained.



He said his department has significantly improved equipment reliability in the last few years.



“Reliability of our boats and equipment increased from 60% reliability to over 95% reliability in the first year, and the scope of operational control over the port operations services function has significantly improved command and control capability,” Williams explained. “To date, this effort has saved the government well over $2 million per year in contract costs.”



Port Operations personnel are experienced in program management, financial analysis, human relations, boat and equipment maintenance, facilities management, and facilitating and supporting visits by foreign ships.



Williams said his department is focused on the singularly important goal of customer service, which makes it possible for the Navy to perform its mission.



“Our goal is to take care of and provide great service to our customers whether they be the installation, other N-codes within the region, tenant commands or higher headquarters,” said Williams. “We succeed when our customers succeed.”



For more information on Port Operations, visit https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Installations/JB-Pearl-Harbor-Hickam/Operations-and-Management/Port-Operations.