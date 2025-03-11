Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Security Force (NSF) Officer Insignia

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    Navy Security Force (NSF) Officer is a gold metal insignia with the Master at Arms rating insignia over two crossed cocked flintlock pistols, over an anchor with perched eagle, on a background of ocean swells.

    This work, Navy Security Force (NSF) Officer Insignia, by Willie Kendrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Security Force (NSF) Officer Insignia

    Navy Security Force Insignia

