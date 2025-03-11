Technology Assists Sailors’ with On-Base Commute NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (NBSD)

Technology Assists Sailors’ with On-Base Commute

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) is making it easier for Sailors to get to their commands with help from a transportation application known as “Passio Go!’ The base’s bus schedule was launched in the application in early January and features bus routes, stop locations and more.

NBSD’s leadership knows parking is a challenge and one of the ways they are combating the problem is with a dependable shuttle system.

“Parking sucks on base,” said NBSD Command Master Chief Kristopher Freyberg. “That’s why our team has been working on solutions to help get everyone from parking to their command in a reasonable amount of time.’

The Base conducted parking studies to identify where they could add more parking, and while hundreds of spots were created, it didn’t solve the overall issue because space is limited. Base leadership reintroduced “Forces Afloat Parking” and redistributed many shore spots to general parking spots to open up more parking to those working on the waterfront.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have the real estate to give everyone premium parking,” said NBSD Commanding Officer Bob Heely. “The frustration is real, and the shuttle system is one way to connect our workforce to their offices.”

With help from Commander, Naval Surface Forces Pacific, the base expanded shuttle service to get personnel from parking to the piers, sometimes referred to as the “Last Tactical Mile.” With more shuttle routes came the need for more reliability.

“We are proud to announce we’ve implemented the Passio Go app to help everyone get around the base more efficiently. The app enhances shuttle service reliability and predictability,” said Heely.

Users can view detailed shuttle routes, stops, transfer points, and departure times, helping them plan their commutes. Additionally, the app provides the ability to set up alerts and push notifications, ensuring users stay informed about shuttle arrivals or delays.

“Sailors deal with a lot of stress trying to get from their cars to the ships in time for muster,” said Freyberg. “The purpose of this app is to eliminate the guesswork of when the next shuttle is coming.”

How to Use the Passio Go App

1. Download the App: The “Passio Go!” app is available for free on both iOS and Android platforms. It does not require registration, making it quick and easy to start using.

2. Set Up the App: Once installed, the app will ask to use your location. Select "Naval Base San Diego" as your transit agency, and you'll be guided through the app’s features or you can skip the tutorial.

3. Track Shuttles and Plan Routes: By tapping on an individual shuttle stop, users will see detailed information, the option to set reminders, and the ability to save stops as favorites. You can also select specific routes, which will then display on the map.

4. Stay Informed: Unread messages will be marked in red and can be accessed in the app's message section. Urgent notifications, such as shuttle delays or other important updates, will appear in red at the bottom of the main screen.

5. Track Shuttles in Real-Time: By selecting an individual shuttle, you can track its movement on the map in real-time, making it easier to plan when to head to your stop.

NBSD is homeport to about 60 Pacific Fleet surface and auxiliary ships and supports a workforce of approximately 50,000 sailors, marines and civilians. The base spans over 1,600 acres and parking has long been a challenge for sailors and visitors alike. The app’s introduction is just one way NBSD is working to ease the burden of parking on the base.

Feedback so far indicates the app is working but some fine tuning is needed for the app and the shuttle routes. Users are encouraged to provide feedback within the app or with the Get Stuff Done online form located at https://bit.ly/NBSDGETSTUFFDONE.

*** The Department of the Navy does not endorse any non-federal entity, company or sponsor, including their products or services. ***

