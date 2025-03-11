Fairchild Air Force Base demonstrates rapid generation capabilities during Royal Flush

Photo By Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine | A KC-135 Stratotanker takes off during exercise Royal Flush at Fairchild Air Force...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine | A KC-135 Stratotanker takes off during exercise Royal Flush at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 1, 2024. During the exercise, Fairchild AFB launched 44 KC-135 sorties within a 72-hour period. Royal Flush was a two-part Air Mobility Command-directed readiness exercise that evaluated the ability to rapidly respond and execute mobility fundamentals and non-standard techniques to provide global mobility at a moment’s notice. This exercise represents a shift from day-to-day aerial refueling missions and planned deployments, to a time when forces could be required to launch all available assets and personnel within days’ notice. For decades, the KC-135 has been the backbone of Air Mobility Command’s air refueling capabilities around the world because of its ability to extend global reach and project U.S. air power. As the world’s largest tanker fleet, Team Fairchild would be among the first units to respond to any global contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine) see less | View Image Page

Airmen assigned to the 92nd Air Refueling Wing, 141st ARW and 912th Air Refueling Squadron conducted exercise Royal Flush at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington and Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, April 29-May 7, 2024.



During the first phase of the two-part exercise, Airmen launched 68 KC-135 Stratotanker sorties and transported over 158,000 pounds of cargo to ensure the base’s readiness for immediate deployment of all available assets and personnel.



They also supplied over 6 million pounds of fuel to aircraft, which is enough to theoretically fuel an F-35A Lightning II flight around the circumference of the world more than 17 times.



“This exercise represents a shift in day-to-day aerial refueling missions and planned deployments to a time when forces could be required to launch all available assets and personnel within a day’s notice,” said Tech. Sgt. Robert Kniveton, 97th Air Refueling Squadron mission support element flight chief and lead exercise planner for Royal Flush. “We had to generate aircraft, cargo and personnel ready to deploy at a moment’s notice to support air mobility.”



Airmen showcased their ability to rapidly respond, execute mobility fundamentals and develop new techniques to provide tanker capabilities anywhere in the world. For the second part of the exercise, Airmen deployed to Eielson AFB and immediately resumed and sustained air refueling operations without traditional support elements.



“This exercise is significant because it highlights the lethality of the Air Mobility Command force,” said Senior Master Sgt. Jim Archuleta, 92nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron quality assurance superintendent and mass generation planner for Royal Flush. “We are able to effectively redirect our skills and lines of effort at a moment’s notice.”



As the world’s largest tanker fleet, Fairchild AFB would be among the first units to respond to any global contingency.



By conducting exercises like Royal Flush, Fairchild AFB leaders can ensure Airmen are ready to compete, deter and win anytime, anywhere.