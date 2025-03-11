Secretary of the Army Visits America's Power Projection Platform in the Pacific

Photo By Sgt. Rebecca Watkins | Capt. Brandon Rasor of the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, shows...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Rebecca Watkins | Capt. Brandon Rasor of the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division, shows the interior of the AH-64 Apache cockpit to the Honorable Dan Driscoll, the 26th Secretary of the Army, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, on March 10, 2025. The Apache operates with integrated weapons, sensors, and flight systems, while the division strengthens regional security through strategy, alliances, advanced defense, and system modernization. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rebecca Watkins) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. – Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll visited Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) on March 10, touring America's premier power projection platform for the Indo-Pacific region as part of his first visit to the installation since his confirmation.



The visit, which followed a stop at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and preceded meetings with industry leaders in Redmond, Washington, highlighted the installation's critical role in ensuring the U.S. Army's warfighting readiness and continuous transformation and how I Corps applies combat-credible land power across the Indo-Pacific.



Secretary Driscoll began his day participating in a physical training session with Soldiers and leaders from the 17th Field Artillery Brigade at the Thunderbolt Performance Center, where he gained firsthand experience with the Army's Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program.



The program, which integrates physical therapy, strength and conditioning coaching, nutrition counseling, and mental health resources, has shown impressive results at JBLM. Over the past two years, the average Army Combat Fitness Test score for the 17th Field Artillery Brigade improved by 5% (21 points), with one battalion improving by 8.4% (40 points).



Col. Andy Knight, commander of the 17th Field Artillery Brigade, explained the impact of the H2F program on the unit’s readiness. “The Thunderbolt Brigade has embraced the H2F program as a force multiplier that enhances our lethality and operational effectiveness,” said Knight.



“By implementing a comprehensive approach to soldier health and performance, we’ve seen measurable improvements in physical readiness, injury prevention, and recovery times. Our Thunderbolt Performance Center serves as a model for how the Army is transforming the way we train, maintain, and care for our most valuable asset- our people. It is an honor to demonstrate these capabilities to Secretary Driscoll and show how the H2F program directly contributes to our warfighting readiness.”



The Secretary received briefings on the vital role of the I Corps as a Combined Joint Task Force headquarters for campaigning in the Pacific region. When deployed, America's I Corps commands all branches of service—Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marines—as well as international forces. Through Operation Pathways, I Corps generates combined and joint readiness by conducting over 40 exercises across 20 countries each year, increasing capacity and enhancing joint and combined interoperability.



“The Secretary of the Army’s visit underscores Joint Base Lewis-McChord’s essential role as the nation’s premiere power projection platform into the Indo-Pacific,” said Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane. “I Corps’ readiness and lethality are directly tied to our ability to integrate, innovate, and operate as a joint force in this critical theater. I Corps and JBLM units stand at the forefront of the U.S. Army’s Transformation in Contact initiatives, driving the change the Secretary is seeking to ensure we are ready for 21st Century conflict.”



A highlight of the Secretary's visit was his meeting with leaders and Soldiers from the 1st Multi-Domain Task Force (MDTF), which was officially activated on September 16, 2020. The MDTF, comprising four battalions with unique capabilities across all domains—including information, intelligence, cyber, electronic warfare, and space—is pioneering the Army's Multi-Domain Operations concept. During the Secretary’s tour of 1MDTF, the Army's Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon (LRHW) system was a key point of interest. In February 2023, 1MDTF deployed the LRHW Ground Support Equipment over 3,100 miles from JBLM to Cape Canaveral, Florida, marking the system’s longest recorded overland movement to date. Since then, the LRHW battery has been actively engaged in various named and joint exercises, including exercise Resolute Hunter and Bamboo Eagle. The successful deployments demonstrate the MDTF's strategic reach and underscores JBLM's critical role as America's premier power projection platform in the Indo-Pacific Region.



“The 1st Multi-Domain Task Force represents the Army’s commitment to creating relative advantages for the Joint Force in contested environments across all domains,” said Col. Charles Kean, 1MDTF commander. “Our Soldiers are developing innovative approaches to integrating cutting-edge technologies that will enhance our joint and partner nation interoperability. Secretary Driscoll’s engagement with our team today reinforces the strategic importance of the MDTF capabilities throughout the Indo-Pacific region.”



Secretary Driscoll also visited with the 7th Infantry Division, which recently returned from leading Army Forces for the Cobra Gold 25 exercise in Thailand. The division also supports force rotation by providing a Stryker Brigade to augment the 2nd Infantry Division in South Korea and manages the land power capabilities of two Stryker brigade combat teams and the theater's combat aviation brigade.



The visit included a tour of housing and barracks facilities, highlighting JBLM's commitment to enhancing the quality of life for service members, their families, and the broader military community.



“JBLM continues to grow to meet operational demands, but our infrastructure and support services must keep pace. From modernizing barracks and housing to improving facilities and services, we are working to create an installation that not only enables warfighters to deploy but also provides a strong, supportive community for their families,” said Col. Kent Park, Joint Base Lewis-McChord Garrison Commander.



The installation and Liberty Military Housing have prioritized improving housing conditions. Construction is planned for 212 new homes in the Meriwether Landing community, and more than 900 home renovations are underway in the Davis Hill and New Hillside neighborhoods.



“Sustaining readiness isn’t just about training—it’s about ensuring our service members and families have the resources they need. Investments in housing, childcare, and infrastructure directly impact retention, morale, and mission success. Secretary Driscoll’s visit highlights the Army’s commitment to strengthening these foundations at JBLM,” said Park.



Secretary Driscoll concluded his visit by participating in a special reenlistment ceremony led by 7th Infantry Division Commander Major General Michelle Schmidt. During the ceremony, 17 Soldiers raised their right hands and renewed their oath to continue their service in the Army.



Joint Base Lewis-McChord stands as the cornerstone of our military’s ability to project power rapidly and effectively throughout the Indo-Pacific region,” said Secretary of the Army, Hon. Dan Driscoll during his visit.



“The capabilities I’ve witnessed today demonstrate how our Soldiers are integrating cutting-edge technologies to ensure our forces remain ready to meet any challenge in this critical theater. I’m incredibly impressed by the readiness, the Soldier-led innovation, and commitment I saw firsthand.”



As the Army's westernmost power projection platform, JBLM provides unparalleled strategic advantages with its deep-water port access at the Port of Tacoma, proximity to McChord Field, and home to sister service enablers like the 62nd Air Wing and 446th Airlift Wing. The installation's I Corps' 593rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command enables JBLM to excel in providing logistical support throughout the challenging archipelagic region of the Indo-Pacific.



With over 45,000 service members and civilian personnel across over 90,000 acres, JBLM continues to serve as a cornerstone of national security and the premier power projection platform for U.S. operations in the Indo-Pacific region.



About Secretary Driscoll:



The Honorable Dan Driscoll was confirmed as the 26th Secretary of the Army on February 25, 2025. Since his confirmation, Secretary Driscoll has focused on three key priorities: revitalizing civil-military relations to boost recruiting, reorganizing ties with industry, and refocusing on warfighting. He has often described himself as “A Soldier Secretary for the Army” and maintains that “The American Soldier will also be my mission.