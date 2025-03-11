Enlisted Information Warfare Specialist (IW) insignia

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    Enlisted Information Warfare Specialist (IW) is a silver metal insignia showing a background of ocean waves, a crossed Naval Enlisted cutlass and lightning bolt, a fouled anchor, and a globe.

