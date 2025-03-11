Fleet Marine Force (FMF) Enlisted Warfare Specialist Insignia

Photo By Willie Kendrick | Fleet Marine Force (FMF) Enlisted Warfare Specialist is a silver metal insignia...... read more read more Photo By Willie Kendrick | Fleet Marine Force (FMF) Enlisted Warfare Specialist is a silver metal insignia depicting the eagle, globe and anchor atop two crossed rifles on a background of ocean swells breaking on a sandy beach. The eagle and continents are highlighted with a highly polished silver finish. see less | View Image Page

Fleet Marine Force (FMF) Enlisted Warfare Specialist is a silver metal insignia depicting the eagle, globe and anchor atop two crossed rifles on a background of ocean swells breaking on a sandy beach. The eagle and continents are highlighted with a highly polished silver finish.