AFMC drives digital-first culture through training

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio - Digital transformation experts from the Air Force Materiel Command and the Air Force Digital Transformation Office took a significant step toward revolutionizing digital leadership through the Culture-First Leadership Masterclasses at the Digital Transformation Center in Dayton, Ohio Feb. 26 to 28.



The classes are designed to shift the mindset from a traditional review-based acquisition process to a more continuous and collaborative digital culture, by fostering a digital-first approach, streamlining processes, and improving efficiency within the acquisition community.



“These masterclasses were a springboard for our digital transformation journey,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Pospisal, deputy director, AFMC Digital Acceleration Task Force. “A digital-first cultural shift is necessary because it allows organizations to be more agile, adaptable, and innovative by fully embracing digital technologies. The shift enables them to better respond to changing demands, enhance collaboration, and ultimately leads to a competitive edge against our adversaries.”



In addition to group instruction, class participants engaged in hands-on learning through small group activities to explore key facets of digital transformation. Breakout stations provided an immersive experience in emerging technologies and collaborative methodologies, showcasing:



•DTO LaunchPad – An application designed to enable a more interconnected and cooperative workforce.

•Air Force Institute of Technology’s Digital Innovation and Integration Center of Excellence – Emphasized the role of education, research, and technology transfer in digital integration.

•Industry Association Consortia and Digital Acceleration Consortia – Demonstrated the power of industry and academia collaborations to build a consolidated digital ecosystem.

•Wingman Chat AI Capability – Highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence and large language models to enhance Air Force operations.

•DTO Workshops – Practical tools and strategies for effective digital transformation.

•Digital Maturity Assessments and the Digital Enterprise Launch Team for Acquisition Station – Offered insights on navigating acquisition complexities in the digital age.



“My big takeaways were that culture can be designed, and all transformation begins with a shift in beliefs,” said Mark Mueller, Sentinel digital ecosystem architecture lead, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center.

“Culture is the biggest barrier we face in bringing about digital transformation, which we can overcome if we deliberately design the culture we want to have and change people’s beliefs about digital transformation.”



The DTC was the perfect environment to host these classes as the facility has top-tier digital tools, collaborative spaces, and innovative programming. Powered by the University of Dayton Research Institute, the DTC serves as a dynamic hub where Wright-Patterson AFB personnel, industry leaders, and academia can collaborate to drive digital advancements. The center is a playground for creativity, enabling the transformation of forward-thinking ideas into actionable solutions.



By bringing together experts and fostering a culture of continuous digital collaboration, AFMC is paving the way for a more agile, innovative, and tech-savvy Air Force.



“Embracing digital transformation isn't just about technology—it’s about creating a mindset of innovation, collaboration, and adaptability that will define the future of the Air Force," Pospisal said.