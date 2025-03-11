Strategic Sealift Officer Warfare (SSOW) Insignia

Photo By Willie Kendrick | Strategic Sealift Officer Warfare (SSOW) is a gold metal insignia reflecting the...... read more read more Photo By Willie Kendrick | Strategic Sealift Officer Warfare (SSOW) is a gold metal insignia reflecting the background of an eagle from the USS Constitution's stern, crossed Naval Officer swords and a U.S. shield with a fouled anchor from the U.S. Merchant Marine flag. see less | View Image Page

Strategic Sealift Officer Warfare (SSOW) is a gold metal insignia reflecting the background of an eagle from the USS Constitution's stern, crossed Naval Officer swords and a U.S. shield with a fouled anchor from the U.S. Merchant Marine flag.