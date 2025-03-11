Strategic Sealift Officer Warfare (SSOW) Insignia

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    03.12.2025

    Story by Willie Kendrick 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production Division

    Strategic Sealift Officer Warfare (SSOW) is a gold metal insignia reflecting the background of an eagle from the USS Constitution's stern, crossed Naval Officer swords and a U.S. shield with a fouled anchor from the U.S. Merchant Marine flag.

