Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Michael Hudson Honored as One of the Department of Labor Apprentices of the Year for 2024

Following in the footsteps of his sister as well as his best friend who had worked within the gates of Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), Michael Hudson joined the Apprenticeship Program nearly five years ago, unsure of what career path would best fit him. He soon came to the decision to join up with the metal inspectors, though he knew little about the job and what it would entail. Through his apprenticeship, Hudson hit the ground running, learning from his instructors and fellow teammates, eventually graduating to journeyman in 2024 as one of the top students of the program. His hard work and dedication rang true within the shop, his supervisor nominating him for the Department of Labor (DOL) and Industry’s Division of Registered Apprenticeship Outstanding Apprentice of the Year – being selected as one of three from NNSY to win the title for 2024.



“I was shocked to learn I had been recognized for this achievement,” said Hudson, who is now a non-destructive testing (NDT) metals inspector for the shipyard. “I’m really thankful for this honor - it truly shows that people are seeing you excel and cheering you on. You can be recognized for the hard work you do – so be sure to put in that effort every day to do the best you can.”



“There was no question in my mind that Michael was deserving of this award,” said Inside Shop Supervisor Amanda Fortin. One of Hudson’s favorite memories of his apprenticeship was being placed as a leader for a job at Norfolk Naval Station, leading the team while acting as a direct line of contact between the supervisor at NNSY as well as the other inspectors at the base and the other shops on the job. Fortin continued, “he was the keeper of the crew and it was impressive to see how well he did on the job. It’s huge to be able to trust that workload on someone that will know to provide the team with the information and tools they need to get the job done, be able to hold everyone accountable in the work they do, know what needs to get done and how, and also be able to raise the flag and seek assistance when he doesn’t know something. Michael took on that role and shined. From the very beginning, he has shown that he’s the right guy for the job and has inspired many others with his work ethic.”



NDT Metals Inspector Jonathan Brazas added, “Michael treats others with respect and takes on whatever challenge comes our way. He’s able to keep a cool head in stressful situations, even when those situations can be unpredictable. He’s a great teammate!”



Hudson noted that he enjoyed his time in the Apprenticeship Program, building a strong career for himself and joining a great team of folks who work towards the mission of servicing the fleet. When it comes to advice for others looking to join the program in the future, he said, “Don’t be afraid if you don’t know the trades when applying or entering the program. I didn’t know how to be a metals inspector but I was able to come in here and learn from the very best in the trades. Everyone took the time to show me and my fellow apprentices the way forward and now I’m a journeyman working my way to the top. You just got to take that first step and the team will be there for you every step of the way.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2025 Date Posted: 03.12.2025 12:16 Story ID: 492618 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Norfolk Naval Shipyard's Michael Hudson Honored as One of the Department of Labor Apprentices of the Year for 2024, by Kristi R Britt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.