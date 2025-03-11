COMLOG WESTPAC Announces Sailor of the Year for 2024

SINGAPORE - Yeoman 1st Class Jamal Thompson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF-73), was selected as the 2024 U.S. Navy Sailor of the Year (S.O.Y.), marking a back-to-back achievement after being named the CTF-73 SOY in 2023.



During his tour at CTF-73, Thompson served as the administrative division leading petty officer, Defense Travel System coordinator, Sailor 360 coordinator, Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Victim Advocate, and president of the 1st Class Petty Officer Association.



"I take pride in two things—giving back and being a great ambassador for the U.S. Navy," Thompson said, emphasizing his commitment to mentorship and leadership. His efforts at CTF-73 have made him a role model for his peers, supporting both professional growth and teamwork.



Thompson demonstrated exceptional leadership while managing over $2 million in funds, overseeing 80 personnel, and driving the completion of over 30 pieces of correspondence, awards, and directives. He also coordinated numerous high-profile events, enhancing the productivity of his command.



“Upon arrival, Petty Officer 1st Class Thompson exhibited the traits of an outstanding sailor and a leader,” said Lt. Cmdr. Gerardo Arbulubarandiaran, the CTF-73 administrative officer. “His presence was felt throughout the command and impacted sailors at every level.”



The Sailor of the Year Program recognizes outstanding service, leadership, and professionalism in Sailors across various duties. Thompson’s selection highlights his sustained superior performance and dedication to the Navy's core values.



COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed surface units and aircraft carriers, along with regional Allies and partners, to facilitate patrols in the South China Sea, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters.

