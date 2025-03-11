Melrose Air Force Range Achieves Milestone Joint National Training Capability Certification

– Melrose Air Force Range has reached a new milestone - achieving Joint National Training Capability accreditation.



The JNTC program provides consistent, holistic, and relevant assessment of joint training programs across the armed services and U.S. Special Operations Command. The program documents capabilities and enables valid comparisons of joint training challenges, setting the standard for training capabilities.



“This certification enables the DOD’s ability to conduct training scenarios which translate to battlefield application here at MAFR, ultimately enabling the strategic advantage and lethality of Special Operations Forces to accomplish their mission,” said Col. Robert Johnston, 27th Special Operations Wing commander.



Due to its prime location west of Cannon Air Force Base, MAFR is the crown jewel of Air Force Special Operations Command, providing more than 4,500 training hours for Special Operation Forces every year.



These future upgrades will enhance MAFR’s existing capabilities and introduce new features, further solidifying its role as a premiere training location. This includes bolstering the range’s ability to provide critical Certification, Validation, and Verification (CV2) for its primary users: AFSOC Special Operations Task Groups and Special Operations Task Units.



Achieving CV2 for SOTU’s and SOTG’s here at MAFR helps AFSOC align with the Department of the Air Force AFORGEN cycles. Upgrades to the range also align with the Secretary of Defense’s priority of ensuring Cannon’s Air Commandos are a ready, modern, and lethal fighting force prepared to defeat and destroy our nations enemies.



The range is a training site for multiple iterations of Emerald Warrior exercises annually. This joint, combined exercise provides realistic and relevant, high-end training to prepare special operations forces, conventional forces, and international partners for the evolving strategic environment. Emerald Warrior shifts the focus to growing kinetic and non-kinetic effects in strategic competition.



EW training sites are assessed to provide seven core joint functions: Command and Control (C2), Intelligence, Fires, Movement and Maneuver, Protection, Sustainment, and Information.



“In an effort to improve our joint warfighters training experience on the range, we have identified limitations that are being targeted for improvement,” said Johnston. “The JNTC certification will provide additional financial support through Unfunded Requirements and Presidential Budget Requests to the Joint Staff.”

