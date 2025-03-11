Spring Missouri River public meetings to be virtual

Photo By Eileen Williamson | The spring Missouri River Water Management public meetings will be provided in a...... read more read more Photo By Eileen Williamson | The spring Missouri River Water Management public meetings will be provided in a virtual format for all stakeholders. Dates and times will be announced soon. Get the latest updates by scanning the QR code and saving to your smart phone's home screen. see less | View Image Page

Virtual meetings on Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir system operations are in the process of being scheduled. Meeting dates and times will be announced as the details are finalized.



In-person public meetings on Missouri River Mainstem Reservoir system operations, which were scheduled for March 19, 31 and April 2 will be presented in a virtual format.



Meetings have previously been held in virtual formats due to travel restrictions and meeting restrictions associated with the COVID 19 pandemic.



“We will host the meetings in a virtual format to receive feedback and to provide a status update of mountain snowpack, a runoff forecast for the year, and planned operations for the runoff year to meet the authorized purposes for the Missouri River Mainstem System,” said John Remus, chief of the Missouri Basin Water Management Division.



Meetings are normally held each spring and fall from Montana to Missouri and offer the public an opportunity to provide feedback and voice concerns related to water management forecasts. However, travel restrictions for civilian employees have been implemented by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



Monthly calls for key stakeholders, including Tribal and Congressional Staff, Federal partners, local emergency managers, levee sponsors, partner agencies, and the media, are held each month from January until September and will continue as scheduled. Recordings of those calls can be found here: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/mrwm/mrwm-news/



“We will continue holding monthly key stakeholder calls. However, we also recognize that the conversations that take place during in-person meetings are extremely beneficial. We will schedule in-person engagements once travel restrictions are lifted,” said Remus.



Stay up to date on Missouri River Water Management plans and forecasts with our web app at: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/mrwm/mrwmapp/.



Questions or concerns? Reach the Missouri River Water Management staff at: https://www.nwd.usace.army.mil/MRWM/Questions/