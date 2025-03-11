Top Space Force, Air Force enlisted leaders discuss readiness, leadership

Senior enlisted leaders from the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force discussed the evolving role of enlisted personnel in force development, mission readiness and leadership at the Air and Space Forces Association Warfare Symposium, March 5.



Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John Bentivegna and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi discussed key challenges and strategies to prepare enlisted personnel in their respective military services for future conflicts.



Bentivegna opened the discussion by emphasizing the importance of adaptability as the Space Force modernizes to meet evolving threats. He said enlisted Guardians play a central role in shaping the service’s warfighting capabilities and called for a culture of innovation.



“What we did yesterday is not going to succeed today,” he said. “We need innovative Guardians thinking outside the box, questioning assumptions, and evolving our service at the tactical level.”



Bentivegna pointed to flashpoint exercises, space flag simulations and technical development summits as key avenues for refining skills and improving operations.



Shifting the focus to leadership and identity, Flosi underscored the necessity of reinforcing the Air Force’s Warrior Ethos. He framed military service as a commitment to values beyond the individual, citing integrity, service and excellence as the foundation of an Airman’s identity.



He began by describing the history of “Warrior Ethos.”



“In the beginning, the Spartans clearly established a Warrior Ethos essential for their survival and the survival of their society. Their culture was built on the mindset that the question wasn’t ‘How many are the enemy,’ but ‘Where are they?’” Flosi said. “This Warrior Ethos, ingrained from birth, laid the foundation for a Profession of Arms and a warrior culture.”



He then described how military services today have adapted the Spartan Warrior Ethos.



“Over time, that ethos has evolved, but remains foundational to what we do today,” Flosi said. “We bring people from all over the world into an all-volunteer, professional force – centered on our core values, to be the most disciplined and lethal flying force in the world.”



Flosi also stressed that discipline and accountability are essential for maintaining mission readiness and ensuring an effective force, citing standards and preventable accidents that resulted in the loss of 47 Airmen and $1.5 billion in assets over 2023 and 2024. He said such losses reinforce the necessity of clear, enforceable and consistently applied standards.



Building on the theme of force development, Bentivegna addressed ongoing efforts within the Space Force to restructure career paths and emphasize warfighting experience. He said enlisted personnel must be trained to take on leadership roles at every level, as operational success depends on a highly skilled and adaptable workforce.



“We are aligning our career structure to ensure Guardians have the skills and experience necessary to lead, even at junior ranks,” he said.



“The way we used to pick up and go in a largely uncontested environment will not work in the Indo-Pacific theater,” Flosi said. “We are now training, qualifying, exercising, and certifying together at home station, ensuring that our Airmen are ready before they deploy.”



Bentivegna emphasized the necessity for flexibility, especially within the Space Force, where technological advancements and operational demands require constant adaptation. He stated that the service must adopt a mindset of continuous change and improvement.



“We have to be comfortable with being uncomfortable,” he said. “General Saltzman [Chief of Space Operations] often says the Space Force is like a shark — if it stops moving, it dies. We cannot afford to stagnate.”



As the discussion came to a close, Flosi stressed the need for leaders to remain focused despite external distractions. He stated mission priorities must stay clear, and Airmen should not lose sight of their responsibilities.



“We are wingmen, we’re leaders, we’re warriors, we’re in the Profession of Arms. We must focus on our main thing – the lethality and readiness of our force – to preserve options for our nation.”



Bentivegna underlined the importance of enlisted personnel actively participating in shaping the future of their branches. He stated their contributions today would establish the future legacy of their services.



“We are building a foundation for generations to come,” Bentivegna said. “The challenges ahead will be tough, but they will be rewarding.”



Flosi concluded by highlighting the importance of commitment and professionalism in military service.



“You only get one chance to be an Airman,” he said. “We must bring 100% to the fight every day, ensuring we are ready when our nation calls.”

