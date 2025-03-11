Chief Master-At-Arms (CMAA) Badge

Security Badge is metal, gold in color, black lettering and approximately 2 1/2 inch in height by 1 3/4 inch in width. Metal badges will be stamped with raised insignia. The face of the badge has a right facing eagle perched atop a wreathed shield. The top scroll (line 1) is stamped U.S. Navy; the second scroll (line 2) is stamped CMAA, the third scroll (line 3) is blank; and fourth scroll (line 4) is a black embossed star. The centerpiece is a fouled anchor.
