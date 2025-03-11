Corps of Engineers seeks comments on Highway 41 replacement in Velva, N.D.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking public comments on a proposed project to replace the North Dakota Highway 41 bridge over the Mouse River in Velva, North Dakota. The project additionally includes raising the existing roadway.



The public notice can be viewed and downloaded at: https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx

The request is being evaluated under Section 14 of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899 (33 USC Section 408).



Comments should be submitted no later than April 10. Questions and comments concerning the project should be directed to cemvp-pm@usace.army.mil. Please address all correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Michelle Prosser, 332 Minnesota Street, Suite E1500, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55101.



