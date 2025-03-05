District Commander tours Space Force base on Cape Cod

Photo By Linnea Shirley | Col. Justin Pabis, New England District Commander, Eric Rosenberg, Project Manager and...... read more read more Photo By Linnea Shirley | Col. Justin Pabis, New England District Commander, Eric Rosenberg, Project Manager and Mark Anderson, Programs/Project Management, visited the 6th Space Warning Squadron at Cape Cod Space Force Station in Bourne, Massachusetts, Feb. 11, 2025. Lt. Col. Bryan Becker, Commander of the 6th Space Warning Squadron, provided a mission brief and tour of the future site of a power generating microgrid project. This new microgrid will employ reliable back-up power sources coupled with state-of-the-art power infrastructure to ensure the squadron can continue to detect, track, and report missile threats and high-interest satellite passes in any situation. USACE is proud to support national security with projects like this. see less | View Image Page

Col. Justin Pabis, New England District Commander, accompanied by Eric Rosenberg, Senior Project Manager and Mark Anderson, Programs/Project Management Military Branch Chief, met with Lt. Col. Brian Becker, 6th Space Warning Squadron, Cape Cod Space Force Station in Sagamore, Massachusetts on Feb. 11, 2025.



The day began with a detailed briefing about the 6th Space Warning Squadron, United States Space Force and its mission. Following the briefing, Col. Pabis discussed the roles and responsibilities of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and described the two projects the District will construct to support the Cape Cod Space Force Station. The two projects will enable the squadron to maintain its mission to detect, track, and report missile launches and high-interest satellite passes in any situation.



“Working in and around this critical DoD mission presents tough challenges, but the intricate engineering solutions being developed will ensure mission readiness for years to come thanks in part to our talented USACE team,” said Rosenberg.



The Power Generation Microgrid is the first project. Work will include the design and construction of a microgrid intended to replace the aging power generation plant and associated infrastructure with all new electrical systems and backup power assets. Rosenberg said that this work would meet the needs of the mission and would be in alignment with goals of the Military’s Energy Resilience Conservation Investment Program.



The work will include enabling an existing wind turbine to provide power to the facility, generators with black start capability (black start generators can start without external power and are used to maintain power during a black out with zero disruption to operations), enhanced microgrid controls, and all infrastructure necessary for compliance with Uptime Institute’s Tier IV requirements (the requirement of having complete redundancy in every critical component, aiming for a maximum annual downtime of 26.3 minutes, which translates to a 99.995% uptime guarantee; essentially, no single point of failure can cause an outage in the facility.). Rosenberg said that challenges of the project include coordinating with multiple stakeholders and intricate construction phasing to maximize mission uptime.



“The collaboration amongst several DoD agencies in support of this Microgrid project is a testament to our talented USACE team helping to deliver a complex engineering solution vital to our nation’s defense,” he said.



Slated for contract award next summer, the project will cost around $150 million to construct and take about four years to complete.

The second project for the Cape Cod Space Force Station will be to design and construct a new potable water well on the base. The two existing wells will remain in service while construction is underway. The new well will become the primary drinking water well on base once complete and add capacity for future demand. The District will coordinate with the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP) to ensure their requirements for establishing a new well and all their permitting steps are met.



Work on the $600,000 project is estimated to be completed in 2027.

Col. Pabis presented an award to Steve Mellin, Support Officer, Cape Cod Space Force Station, with a New England District Bunker Hill plaque in recognition of his 40 years of service to the nation. Mellin will retire March 31.



The 6th Space Warning Squadron (6 SWS), located at Cape Cod Space Force Station is in Sagamore, Massachusetts. Its mission is to detect, track, and report missile launches and high-interest satellite passes while operating, maintaining, and protecting Cape Cod Space Force Station. USACE New England will construct these projects under the Secretary of Defense’s directive to Support the Warfighter.