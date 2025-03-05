Guam Guard Conducts Clandestine Drug Lab Training

Photo By Mark Scott | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andrew Quinata, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicole...... read more read more Photo By Mark Scott | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andrew Quinata, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicole Legaspi, assigned to the Guam National Guard 94th Civil Support Team, take readings in a clandestine drug laboratory during a training event in Barrigada, March 11, 2025. National Guard Civil Support Teams respond to HAZMAT, weapons of mass destruction, and other scenarios in their home states and around the Nation in support of civil authorities. (U.S. National Guard photo by Mark Scott) see less | View Image Page

BARRIGADA, Guam (March 11, 2025) – The maximum heat index is 100.4 degrees in the shade as U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andrew Quinata and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicole Legaspi suit up in their airtight protective gear. The duo is up first during the Guam National Guard 94th Civil Support Team’s annual Culminating Training Exercise.



With 50 pounds of oxygen tanks, radios and other tools, Quinata and Legaspi’s role is to survey the site of a suspected clandestine drug laboratory in support of the Government of Guam. They approach the suspected building cautiously, point sensors at doorways and windows, and photograph everything with ruggedized cameras. Every step of the way, their observations are radioed back to the rear. At the Incident Command Center, Maj. Vince Duenas receives all radio communications from the team.



“Everything is in support of our survey mission, which does site characterization, site recon, and possible sampling depending on the objectives,” said Duenas. According to Duenas, the team reports back any hazards they see, and intelligence that can be shared, and any clandestine laboratory activity that may require an escalated response.



Inside the abandoned house, Quinata and Legaspi find glass flasks and beakers filled with red liquid, cooking equipment, and containers of crystals in various sizes. After some initial scans and photos, the team approaches each item for more detailed readings. Step by step, they execute the mission to the standard and receive a passing score.



“Working in a fully encapsulated suit in Guam’s weather is definitely an experience as the suit raises the temperature by 20 degrees, but my team and I are acclimated to these conditions,” said Legaspi. “We go through rigorous training to get to this level, and we always ensure the proper safety precautions are taken. We are ready 24/7/365 and that’s what our island deserves.”