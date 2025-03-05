USNMRTC Sigonella’s Operations Management Team Excels in Supporting Hospital Postal Room Operations and Command Morale

Written by: CS1 Mary Leepruitt



The Operations Management Team at the United States Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Sigonella demonstrates the true meaning of teamwork and dedication, consistently going above and beyond to ensure mission success. With a clear focus on supporting hospital operations and uplifting crew morale, the team embodies excellence in every task they undertake.



The Operations Management team has an outstanding group, including several dedicated Sailors and one civilian staff member. The team includes CS1 Mary Leepruitt, CS2 Heather Boswell, CS2 Chantau Bowens, CS3 Daniel Lopez, and Mrs. Alexandria Steelman-Granata.



A key component of their mission is managing the postal room operations, which plays a vital role in maintaining command morale and ensuring timely delivery of packages and effective communication. Recognizing the importance of their role, hospital staff assist the mailroom team during peak times. Together, they form a seamless support system that ensures the smooth transfer of mail from the Naval Air Station Sigonella Fleet Mail Center to the hospital, followed by prompt organization and distribution.



The holiday season, known as the busiest and most demanding time of the year, highlights the team’s dedication. Despite the challenges of increased workload and extended operational hours, they embraced the task with remarkable resolve. Through their daily efforts and unwavering commitment, the team processed and distributed an impressive 13,727.4 kilograms of regular and official mail between November 2024 and January 2025. This achievement underscores their ability to adapt, collaborate, and deliver under pressure.



Until recently, the USNMRTC Sigonella mailroom did not have handheld scanners to accept, process, and deliver mail. All personnel and dependents assigned to USNMRTC Sigonella receive their mail through this mailroom, and the previous system utilized was cumbersome and outdated. In January 2025, a scanner was obtained, and training began. The hospital mailroom went live with the AMPS AMD scanner in February, which greatly expedites processing times and accounts for 99% of all mail. Cutting processing time, while increasing customer notification and satisfaction is no small feat. With the new system, customers receive an email directly to their inbox notifying them that have a package awaiting their pick-up. With a quick scan of the customers Common Access Card (CAC), the package is quickly located, and the customer receives their package. The USNMRTC Sigonella mailroom is the first OCONUS Naval Air Station to use this system for a hospital mailroom.



Their collective hard work not only ensures operational efficiency but also directly impacts morale. For many service members and their families, the timely arrival of mail represents a crucial connection to loved ones during the holiday season and year-round. USNMRTC Sigonella Commanding Officer, Captain TaRail Vernon said, “In my 28 years of service, I have never seen anything that was more directly related to morale than the mail. Regardless of the location, platform, PCS, deployment, and/or rank, the mail is the one thing that all personnel look forward to receiving.” He continued, “At this command, mail delivery has and will remain a priority to ensure that cookies from mom, happy birthday cards, and Amazon packages get in the hands of each person as soon as possible. Mail equals Morale!!!”



The team’s efforts exemplify the Navy’s core values of honor, courage, and commitment, serving as a reminder that even behind-the-scenes work has a profound impact on the overall mission. With their passion and dedication, the Operations Management Team at USNMRTC Sigonella continues to be an essential asset, inspiring others with their determination to serve and support the community.

