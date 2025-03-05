WADS helped to ensure Super Bowl LIX airspace safety

Courtesy Photo | Capt. Aaron DeCremer, 225th Air Defense Squadron air battle manager, flies in a U.S....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Capt. Aaron DeCremer, 225th Air Defense Squadron air battle manager, flies in a U.S. Customs and Border Protection UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter over the Mississippi River in New Orleans Feb. 2, 2025, as part of the preparation for Super Bowl LIX duties as an air defense liaison officer. This local familiarization flight enabled DeCremer to work with interagency partners on how the Western Air Defense Sector communicates and executes intercept operations during temporary flight restrictions for Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) Level 1. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

While the Philadelphia Eagles were taking on the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025, North American Aerospace Defense Command, under Operation NOBLE EAGLE, in collaboration with interagency partners, protected the skies surrounding the Caesars Superdome.



The Super Bowl is considered a Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) Level 1 which brings together dozens of federal, state, county and local agencies working in a consolidated effort to ensure the safety and security of airspace around the event. These agencies have been planning and conducting practice exercises over the last year in the New Orleans area in preparation for Super Bowl LIX.



To protect the skies around this type of event, the Federal Aviation Administration imposed a temporary 30-mile radius flight restricted area (TFR) around Caesars Superdome during game day and NORAD employed a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify aircraft and determine the appropriate response.

During the Super Bowl manned aircraft remained compliant with TFR restrictions throughout the event.



As part of this support, WADS deployed liaison officer, Capt. Aaron DeCremer, 225th Air Defense Squadron air battle manager, to the Joint Air Operations Center in New Orleans to help coordinate, deconflict, and assist with TFR operations for the event on the ground. DeCremer worked with many interagency partners such as the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the FAA, Customs & Border Protection, United States Border Patrol, CBP Air & Marine Operations, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Communications Commission and the United States Secret Service.



"This is a total team effort,” explained DeCremer. “NORAD is always training and preparing to defend the homeland. We stand ready to secure the skies, not just over New Orleans, but across North America, every day.”