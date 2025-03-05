Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WADS helped to ensure Super Bowl LIX airspace safety

    NEW ORLEANS, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2025

    Story by Kimberly Burke 

    Western Air Defense Sector

    While the Philadelphia Eagles were taking on the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025, North American Aerospace Defense Command, under Operation NOBLE EAGLE, in collaboration with interagency partners, protected the skies surrounding the Caesars Superdome.

    The Super Bowl is considered a Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) Level 1 which brings together dozens of federal, state, county and local agencies working in a consolidated effort to ensure the safety and security of airspace around the event. These agencies have been planning and conducting practice exercises over the last year in the New Orleans area in preparation for Super Bowl LIX.

    To protect the skies around this type of event, the Federal Aviation Administration imposed a temporary 30-mile radius flight restricted area (TFR) around Caesars Superdome during game day and NORAD employed a layered defense network of radars, satellites, and fighter aircraft to identify aircraft and determine the appropriate response.
    During the Super Bowl manned aircraft remained compliant with TFR restrictions throughout the event.

    As part of this support, WADS deployed liaison officer, Capt. Aaron DeCremer, 225th Air Defense Squadron air battle manager, to the Joint Air Operations Center in New Orleans to help coordinate, deconflict, and assist with TFR operations for the event on the ground. DeCremer worked with many interagency partners such as the Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the FAA, Customs & Border Protection, United States Border Patrol, CBP Air & Marine Operations, Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Communications Commission and the United States Secret Service.

    "This is a total team effort,” explained DeCremer. “NORAD is always training and preparing to defend the homeland. We stand ready to secure the skies, not just over New Orleans, but across North America, every day.”

    Date Taken: 02.09.2025
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, MISSISSIPPI, US
    Air National Guard
    Western Air Defense Sector
    Super Bowl LIX
    Special Event Assessment Rating (SEAR) Level 1

