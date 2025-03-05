Air Force Empowers Airmen Through Continuous Improvement Green Belt Certification

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – The Air Force’s commitment to operational excellence is driven by its Continuous Improvement and Innovation (CI2) program, which integrates Lean Six Sigma principles to enhance efficiency and maximize resources. Guided by Air Force Instruction (AFI) 38-401, the CI2 program ensures that Airmen have the tools to refine processes and innovate solutions, directly contributing to mission success.



Mission-Driven Training The CI2 program's purpose is clear: to equip Airmen with the knowledge and skills necessary to improve and innovate tasks and missions around them. This is accomplished through structured training and certification programs, beginning with the foundational Green Belt training.



Green Belt certification empowers Airmen to identify inefficiencies and implement data-driven solutions. By applying Lean Six Sigma methodologies, they play a vital role in enhancing productivity across the force.



Developing Skilled Leaders in Process Improvement Green Belt training provides Airmen with essential CI2 tools, enabling them to analyze and enhance tasks and processes within their respective units. The certification process consists of two critical steps:



1. Completion of Online Training – Airmen must successfully finish the Air Force Continuous Process Improvement Green Belt Academics e-learning course via OpusWorks (https://www.usaf.opusworks.com). This flexible, self-paced program consists of 40 modules, replacing the traditional 40-hour classroom instruction to increase accessibility and cost efficiency.



2. Leading a Process Improvement Project – Following the academic portion, Airmen apply their knowledge by identifying inefficiencies, collaborating with subject matter experts, and implementing Lean Six Sigma tools to develop effective solutions.



Impacting Mission Readiness and Efficiency By investing in Green Belt certification, the Air Force ensures that its personnel are equipped to drive innovation and optimize operations. The CI2 program directly enhances mission readiness by fostering a culture of continuous improvement at every level of command.



The ability to critically assess and improve processes is essential to maintaining operational effectiveness. Through the CI2 program, the Air Force is not just solving problems—it is shaping the future of Air Force operations.



As the Air Force continues to evolve in an ever-changing global landscape, the CI2 program stands as a cornerstone of efficiency, ensuring that every asset and resource is leveraged to its fullest potential in the pursuit of excellence.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2025 Date Posted: 03.10.2025 15:43 Story ID: 492424 Location: JBSA-LACKLAND, TEXAS, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Air Force Empowers Airmen Through Continuous Improvement Green Belt Certification, by SrA Matthew John Braman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.