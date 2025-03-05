Know Your Registered Dietitians at NHB

Photo By Douglas Stutz | For the second week of March, Naval Hospital Bremerton, in conjunction with, continues...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | For the second week of March, Naval Hospital Bremerton, in conjunction with, continues to promote the development of healthful eating and making informed food choices. NHB has three dietitians with Lt Randy Le, MS, RD; Megan Magness, RD and Traci Taipale, RD. They each provide medical nutrition therapy to active duty, dependents and retirees through all of the lifespan, from newborn to geriatric. Patients can self-refer or have a referral placed by any provider. NHB’s Nutrition Clinic is located on the fifth floor, available from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday or by calling, 360-475-5566 see less | View Image Page

For the second week of March, Naval Hospital Bremerton, in conjunction with, continues to promote the development of healthful eating and making informed food choices.



National Nutrition Month was established in 1973 by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics as an annual campaign throughout the month of March.



“Food Connects Us,” is the theme for 2025.



Food is a connecting factor to our cultures, our families and friends. We often associate food or sharing a meal with memories, traditions, and seasons. All these factors can influence the foods we choose to eat, our relationship with food and the effect on our health. All are encouraged this month to focus on making better food choices and registered dietitians are here to help guide you.



Food is also nourishment to help enhance operational readiness, maintain optimal body weight, prevent disease, strengthen bones and more.



Registered dietitian (RD), also known as registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN), are food and nutrition experts who have met the minimum with a graduate degree, completed an accredited supervised practice program, passed a national examination and completed continuing professional educational requirements to maintain registration.



There are a few important differences between a RD/RDN and a nutritionist. A nutritionist typically does not have the required credentials to officially provide clinical expertise to help improve a patient’s healthcare with a balanced nutritional plan. A nutritionist has no formal education, no credentials, no exam required, are limited in where they can work, no continuing education requirements. “Anyone can call themselves a nutritionist,” noted Megan Magness, RD, assigned to NHB’s Nutrition Clinic.



Naval Hospital Bremerton currently has three dietitians with Lt Randy Le, MS, RD, Megan Magness, RD and Traci Taipale, RD.



They provide medical nutrition therapy to active duty, dependents and retirees through all of the lifespan, from newborn to geriatric. Patients can self-refer or have a referral placed by any provider. NHB’s Nutrition Clinic is located on the fifth floor, available from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday or by calling, 360-475-5566