Fort Novosel Honors AVCOE Best Squad, NCO, and Soldier of the Year

Photo By Kelly Morris | The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence recognizes the winning squad, 128th...... read more read more Photo By Kelly Morris | The U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence recognizes the winning squad, 128th Aviation Brigade, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., during the AVCOE Best Squad/Best Warrior Competition Ceremony at Fort Novosel, Ala., March 6, 2025. The squad members are: Staff Sgt. Tyler Barbour, Staff Sgt. Jared Lollar, Sgt. Kristian Dross, Sgt. Angel Prodromitis, and Spc. Jeffery Ryan. (U.S. Army photo by Kelly Morris) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy story by 1LT EC Presnell



FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. -- Fort Novosel honored the winning competitors of the U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence Best Squad/Best Warrior, the AVCOE Noncommissioned Officer of the Year, and AVCOE Soldier of the Year in a ceremony at Howze Field March 6, 2025.



The ceremony concluded a grueling week of events designed to evaluate basic Soldier tasks and skills, test Warrior Ethos, and develop esprit de corps. Competitors’ tactical, medical, and fundamental soldiering knowledge were tested at Fort Novosel before they received a CH-47 Chinook helicopter ride to Eglin Air Force Base, FL. Here, they navigated the 7th Special Forces Group’s obstacle course which challenged their physicality and perseverance.



Maj. Gen. Clair A. Gill, AVCOE and Fort Novosel commanding general, congratulated the winners who “persevered through the finish line at the top of the leader board, exemplifying excellence in every event.”



He said, “I am really proud of our Best Squad/Best Warrior competitors--all of them. They embody the warfighting ethos of being a Soldier first and a tactically proficient, physically and mentally fit Aviation Soldier and leader. They stepped up and took on the challenging week of hard Army skills competitions and demonstrated grit, determination, and commitment to compete and win at the highest levels.”



The AVCOE Best Squad winner is 128th Aviation Brigade “Born Under Fire” Squad: Staff Sgt. Tyler O. Barbour, Staff Sgt. Jared R. Lollar, Sgt. Krystian L. Doss, Sgt. Angel P. Prodromitis, and Spc. Jeffrey A. Ryan.



The AVCOE Noncommissioned Officer of the Year is Staff Sgt. Jared R. Lollar, 128th Aviation Brigade, Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va.



The AVCOE Soldier of the Year is Spc. Cody L. Voyles, 110th Aviation Brigade.



“Warfighting is what our country asks of us. It is what we do. And each one of you have proven that you are ‘Above the Best’,” said ceremony host Col. Clinton R. Cody, AVCOE Chief of Staff.



The 25 Soldiers participating in this year’s competition were from Fort Novosel’s 1st and 110th Aviation Brigades and Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia’s 128th Aviation Brigade, 164th Theater Airfield Operations Group, and, for the first time as a squad, Lyster Army Health Clinic.



The AVCOE Competitors were:



• 1st Aviation Brigade “Golden Hawks” Squad: Sgt. 1st Class Phillip R. Carr, Sgt. Anthony J. Flores, Spc. Antonio C. Cormier, Spc. Jeremiah R. Leetham, and Spc. Asa S. Miller.



• 110th Aviation Brigade “Warriors/Will Do” Squad: Staff Sgt. Angel E. Garcia, Spc. Landon M. Kastelhun, Spc. Chrishodd L. Ferguson, Pfc. Logan J. Fontaine, and Spc. Cody L. Voyles.



• 128th Aviation Brigade “Born Under Fire” Squad: Staff Sgt. Tyler O. Barbour, Staff Sgt. Jared R. Lollar, Sgt. Krystian L. Doss, Sgt. Angel P. Prodromitis, and Spc. Jeffrey A. Ryan.



• 164th Theater Airfield Operations Group “Guardians/Here Am I, Send Me” Squad: Staff Sgt. Joevanni Diaz, Sgt. Radames A. Velez Martinez, Spc. Ryan P. Latham, Spc. Andres O. Mejia, and Spc. Sebastian T. Stocks.



• Lyster Army Health Clinic “Heal the Fallen, Fight for the Living” Squad: Staff Sgt. Macyn L. Patey-Graham, Spc. Keaton J. Mays, Spc. Celeste J. Teubner, Spc. Troy A. Ludwig, and Pvt. Reyna K. Cooper.



The competition included the Army Combat Fitness Test; weapons familiarization and qualification; a six-mile foot march; medical, CBRN, and urban operation battle drill lanes; a grenade range; day and night land navigation; a written test; a swim test; an obstacle course; and a squad appearance before a board of senior enlisted leaders. These events were selected to best prepare the winning squad for what they could experience at the next level.



Aviation branch Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk R. Coley, said that he is proud to see the level of discipline and pride competitors invested into the competition.



Coley recognized that many hours of personal time and resources were given with some units working after duty hours during the week and even weekends.



“As leaders, we are charged with ensuring Soldiers remain proficient in basic Soldier tasks and skills. These competitions are one of the many opportunities we use to help reenforce the tactical and lifesaving skills necessary to fight and win in large scale operations,” he said.



Coley added, “These competitions are tremendous developmental opportunities that will strengthen the courage and resiliency of these competitors for years. Some will test the limits of their resiliency and realize they have the grit to go beyond where they initially thought they would simply because they refuse to let a squad or team member down. They will learn the importance of trusting others and the strength in overcoming adversity as a squad.”



Coley lauded the “never quit attitude” and mental resiliency of the competitors who negotiated the competitions’ toughest events after long days with little rest. As a leader, he was inspired by witnessing the competitors’ demonstration of the Warrior Ethos and the Soldier’s Creed. He recognized that these Soldiers volunteered to represent their units to undergo some of the most challenging days in their lives.



“That shows the strength of our all-volunteer Army, led by inspiring leaders and the commitment of the Soldiers for their respective organizations,” he said.



“The Army has a rich history of competitions geared towards instilling pride, cohesion and esprit de corps among Soldiers and units. It’s important that we maintain these traditions to continue emphasizing the importance of highly trained, disciplined and physically fit warriors who can perform their duties in extremely dangerous conditions,” Coley noted.



He hopes that units across AVCOE and Fort Novosel seek to be represented in future competitions.



Sgt. Maj. Lee R. Buller, AVCOE G-3 Operations Sergeant Major, said “The AVCOE Best Squad Competition highlights and strengthens core values. While many aviation Soldiers may not engage in traditional ground combat as other branches, they are still required to be resilient, to be able to work as a team, and to execute appropriate problem-solving skills to succeed in life and combat environments.”



Staff Sgt. Jared R. Lollar from 128th Aviation Brigade noted that the endurance of each team was continually challenged, but the Soldiers from every squad were able to motivate each other despite being tired and sore.



When speaking about what the competition evoked from its competitors, Lollar said “Team cohesion. Selfless service. It becomes less of a personal thing.” The team is expecting each member to perform regardless of soreness or tiredness, he told.



From 110th Aviation Brigade, Spc. Cody L. Voyles saw that the competition evoked a sense of duty from its competitors. Voyles took away that although Soldiers were from different units and experienced their own challenges, the squads were able to motivate each other and come together by the end of the competition.



The winners of this year’s AVCOE Best Squad Competition received a commemorative medal, were awarded the Army Commendation Medal, and other tokens of appreciation. They will also now move on to the TRADOC level competition hosted at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, VA. The MEDCOM and FORSCOM winners may also advance to the next level of competition.