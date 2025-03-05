Cordell Hull Lake volunteers and USACE honored with Public Lands Partner Award

Courtesy Photo | Volunteers work with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers at Cordell Hull Lake in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Volunteers work with U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Park Rangers at Cordell Hull Lake in Defeated, Tennessee to make improvements to the Bear Wheels Mountain Bike Trail, Sept. 21, 2024. see less | View Image Page

DEFEATED, Tenn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Cordell Hull Lake, and the Upper Cumberland Southern Off Road Bicycle Association (UCSORBA) were recently recognized with the Public Lands Partner Award at the 2025 Public Lands Alliance Convention and Annual Trade Show.



This national award honors outstanding partnerships that protect and preserve public lands while enhancing visitor experiences.



The award highlights the collaborative efforts between USACE and UCSORBA in maintaining and improving the Bear Wheels Mountain Bike Trail at Cordell Hull Lake. This partnership has not only ensured the sustainability of the trail but has also contributed to increased recreational use and awareness of the area’s natural beauty.



The success of the Bear Wheels Mountain Bike Trail is a testament to the dedication of volunteers like Kenny Crossman, a member of UCSORBA, who conducts regular inspections and maintenance of the trail.



Additionally, Heather Call, president of UCSORBA, has played a key role in organizing volunteer efforts and events that bring greater visibility to the trail.



“Our rangers didn’t have the specialized skills to maintain a bike trail, and working with UCSORBA has been an incredible learning experience,” said Ashley Webster, USACE park ranger at Cordell Hull Lake, who submitted the award nomination. “Since UCSORBA adopted the Bear Wheels trail, we have seen a noticeable increase in use, and their endurance race event, the Bear Wheels Challenge, has attracted riders from across Tennessee and beyond.”



Unlike many mountain bike trails in the Nashville District, which are typically maintained through outgrants, Bear Wheels Mountain Bike Trail is uniquely located on USACE-managed land within Defeated Creek Recreation Area. The nine-mile trail features three sections—Bear’s Den (0.5 miles), Black Bear (3 miles), and Grizzly Bear (5 miles)—with a challenging 761-foot total climb, including the famous 221-foot ascent on the Grizzly Bear section, rewarding riders with breathtaking views of Cordell Hull Lake.



“The trail plays a key role in fulfilling our mission to promote outdoor recreation,” said Webster. “It provides a space for cycling, hiking, and enjoying the natural beauty of the area, encouraging visitors to explore and appreciate our public lands.”



The partnership between USACE and UCSORBA exemplifies the critical role volunteers play in maintaining and enhancing public lands. With USACE rangers balancing multiple responsibilities—especially during peak recreation seasons—volunteers like Crossman help bridge the gap, ensuring the trails remain safe and well-maintained for visitors.



“Volunteers are vital in making recreational spaces more enjoyable,” said Webster. “Their dedication strengthens our ability to manage and protect public lands effectively.”



Notably, UCSORBA members travel more than an hour from their base in Cookeville, Tennessee, to volunteer at Cordell Hull Lake, demonstrating their commitment to maintaining the Bear Wheels Mountain Bike Trail.



The Public Lands Partner Award underscores the shared commitment of USACE, Cordell Hull Lake, and UCSORBA to preserving public lands and fostering a thriving outdoor community. Through continued collaboration, this partnership ensures that Cordell Hull Lake remains a premier destination for outdoor enthusiasts.



