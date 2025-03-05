Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cherry Point Dental Officer Earns Fleet Marine Force Pin

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2025

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Navy Lieutenant Patrick Campbell received his Fleet Marine Force Pin during a ceremony held Friday, March7, 2025 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.

    To earn the pin, Campbell demonstrated comprehensive knowledge of the Marine Corps’ force structure, physical fitness and tactical proficiency.

    Campbell, a member of the 12th Dental Company, served in the facility’s Dental Clinic and ensured the medical readiness of Marines assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

